Two days after Ky Bowman scored a career-high 38 points to carry Boston College to the finals of the Fort Meyers Tipoff, the team delivered a statement 78-66 win over last year's Final Four Cinderella, Loyola Chicago, to take home the tournament trophy. On Wednesday night, fellow veteran guard Jordan Chatman shouldered the load for the Eagles (4-1), dropping 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting in all but two minutes of action.

Bowman, the tournament MVP who played all 40 minutes in Monday's win over Wyoming, earned some rare rest thanks in part to the success of the second unit. The bench surpassed its Monday night scoring total in the first half alone, finishing with a season-high 31 points. Chris Herren Jr. hit a pair of early triples, and fellow freshmen Jairus Hamilton had a coming out party of his own with 11 points, three assists, and a steal. For the second straight-game, Nik Popovic came off the bench to replace JC Reyes (two points and three fouls in seven minutes) and posted 14 points, six points, and a block, although he did turn the ball over a team-high four times.

Steffon Mitchell provided some characteristic sparks on the defensive end to spark an early Eagles run. He swiped a steal and slammed it on the other end before swatting away a Ramblers layup attempt on a fastbreak.

Wynston Tabbs bounced back following a disappointing effort in which he started on the bench due to disciplinary issues and later fouled out in nine minutes. The freshman guard netted the game's highest plus-minus (+22) in 35 minutes, adding nine points and seven boards.

The holiday hardware marks BC's first tournament win since the John Wooden Classic in 2004. With the IUPUI loss officially cleared from their system, the Eagles return home to host Minnesota in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday night.