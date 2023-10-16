Good to be back on campus today after like 2 weeks away between being sick and the bye week. Hafley spoke for 16:06 today, here's everything from it...



On the second half of the schedule and bowl eligibility being wide open right now



"Yeah. We talked at 1-3 Rich (Thompson) I think you asked me the question, or someone said, we've got to get back to 3-3 and I obviously gave you the coach cliche 'we've got to go 1-0' before we worry about anything else. I think as a coach in your mind, when I sit in front of the staff it's 'guys, we've got to get this one, we've got to get to 3-3 at the bye.' That was really important for us as a staff to get to, but I think for the players they can't think about it like that. I get it, it sounds like everybody else in America, but that's what our players can handle and if you're going to compete in any game, you've got to pour everything into it and we've got to get it and we did that. I think we've showed real good improvement. I thought we played well against Florida State and the Louisville game we were just off, and we haven't looked like that since, really all year. There's been steady improvement if you look at the offense and the defense there's been big improvement since the Florida State game. Penalties are way down. I think we've had five penalties, maybe six since. We played what I thought was the most disciplined team in the country in Army and I think they had five penalties on the day, we had three. I think against Virginia we had maybe four, and they had more than that, so we've cut down on the penalties, which I told you we would. We've gotten our quarterback in a rhythm, we've had the same guys. The rush offense, they re-did the stats for the Army game and we ran for 321 yards...we ran for 321 yards against a team that runs the ball in the rain. You want to play that game on a dry field so we can use our athletes. Instead, it was like someone turned the shower faucet on and it just kept going and we had to run it and they had to run it. We held them under their average in total offense and rush offense and then we go run for 321. Since Louisville the passing yards are down, I think we're 44th in the country in pass defense if you take away the Louisville game - which you can't - we've played really good pass defense. The rush defense, we're getting more runs, but that's coming down. A lot of improvement, certainly three out of the last four weeks we're playing good football. Then, we take the bye week and there's a lot we've got to get better at, coaching and execution. We practiced three times and got after it with pretty good good practices. Then, we did a lot of self scout, which we do throughout the year, but we really looked hard at what schemes are we doing that aren't effective and why? Is it scheme? Or, is it personnel? So, there's some scheme changes, there's some personnel changes, we've got to put guys in the right position. If there's certain guys that are showing up making mistake after mistake, then we've got to try somebody else, which we did this week. We'll see where that goes as we continue to move forward. Then, there's stuff that maybe we haven't used yet that we brought back out and said 'maybe we need more of this, this can be effective.' The other thing is, this is the first time we've had a good week where Tommy's our QB. Now...we kind of went into the season not really knowing. But, now it's Thomas and you have a week to really spend time on what does he do well? What does our offense look like with him in it? What pass scheme does he really excel in? What run game is better with him? So, we really got a chance with the offensive staff and myself to sit down and look at that and piece it together...to get back to 3-3 at this point, we're even. You take the bye week, improve from there - which we will - and get ready to make a run at this. It was a good bye week. Coaches got out on the road recruiting and we mixed that in with three really good practices. Today's the players' day off and we'll go from there.



On what recruiting looked like during the bye week



"There's certain coaches that went on the road for multiple days. Some of the coordinators only went out for a day or two so they could be back in the office. I went out recruiting locally and touched based with a lot of the local coaches. So, really spread out. We had guys in the Northeast, we had guys visiting committed kids wherever they are in the country. This will be a smaller recruiting class, because we don't really lose much. Everybody wants to point to where...we're not just not going to have big numbers. We're not going to lose much after this year. You only get 85, so we'll have to keep an eye on the portal and keep an eye on if we have any kids that enter the portal, but it's going to be a smaller class because we're finally at the point where our first class is juniors, so we won't have as much attrition."



On teams now adjusting to defending Castellanos' running ability



"Yeah, you're going to imagine now teams are going to start to bring an extra guy in the box when you have a quarterback that can run the way he can run. But, it's not like you're playing the 'Wildcat,' he can throw the ball. He can throw it in the pocket, he can can throw it on boot-type plays. he can sprint out. If they start bringing guys up, we're going to have guys that can run by you. That's the thing. I think the biggest thing for us with him is, what has been most efficient with him in the pass game, right? What is he doing well? What stuff haven't we run that he knows he can do well and let's let him get really good at that. I think the coaches did a really good job of figuring it out and that's how we practiced this week. He gets a lot of credit for the way he's running the ball - as he should - but I think you're going to take off seeing him throwing the ball in the next six weeks. When he starts doing that, then you've got to pick your poison. Hopefully you get Ryan O'Keefe back sooner than later, which gives us the threat to take the top of. We have a bunch of other guys starting to step up. I think our pass game can become even ore explosive with the threat of you better bring people down to stop it, because if you don't, you've got the threat now of our traditional run game - which I think our offensive line has been doing a really nice job - you've got QB run game but you've got a guy who's not a so-called running QB. He's a quarterback who can throw the ball. That's what we need to see and I'm excited to see that from him and our staff putting that together."



On if the 2nd half of UVA could be looked at as a turning point



"I wouldn't say a different compete level. I think if you look back at Florida State - who right now might be the best team in the country and looks like it's heading to the playoffs - we were down 21 points in the second half and were a missed extra point away from tying the game. The Virginia game, I thought defensively we held them to 30-yards and I thought going into the Army guy we were better. Obviously, in the Virginia game I think we had 250-yards in the second half. So, can you point to one moment? I'm not sure. I feel like our guys have competed for most 60-minutes of every single game. There's some where I could turn on the tape and we could discuss and think otherwise. I'd like to think since that Virginia game we're going to continue to take off and not look back and not have another lull and not have another Louisville moment. I think there's a confidence that's building and I think when you talk about a winning culture, it takes wins so you start to believe and it's not coach talk or player talk. These guys actually believe they can go into every single game and win and I think that's contagious and I think it gives them, not this phony confidence, but a real confidence and that's what I think our kids have right now...I think Thomas brings a lot of that too. I think our O-line brings a lot of that. I think these kids right now are practicing even on a bye week with intent that they can go into everyone of these games and not just hope to win, but rather expect to win. I think that's the point where they're at and I think that needs to come from the team, not the coaches standing up in front of the team saying 'we're going to win this game.' Which, I've done both games Friday night, I stood up in front of the team and said 'we're not losing this game. It's not happening.' That needs to come from them and I think they're starting to feel that more. We'll see. The key right now is, don't take a step back. We've fixed our penalty problems, don't take a step back. Continue to go forward and be a disciplined team that we should be that we talk about. That's how we coach them. Right now, we need to stop turning the ball over. In the last two games in my opinion, we've done that a little too much and we can't continue to do that if we're going to win. So, there's certain things we need to correct and fix, but yeah, there's good things going on right now. Hopefully, we'll look back at the end of the year and you'll ask me the same question and say 'when did we take off?' And it'll be 'we took off at Virginia and we never looked back.' We'll figure that in about six weeks. You can ask me that question in six weeks and hopefully we have a good answer."



On what he saw on film during the bye week that's made the O-line so much better this year



"Yeah, it's night and day for a lot of reasons. Last year, you had six starts going into the season, this year you have over 100. So, there's guys with experience whether they were here or not. Now, I think you're starting to see guys with experience playing with each other. As you guys all understand, when you're playing on the offensive line, you need to play with each other. You need to gain experience whether you're passing off games, whether you're coming off combinations blocks, and that takes time. I also think Coach Applebaum's done a really good job. A really good job. He's got those guys playing at a very efficient level and I'm talking about effort. I'm talking about fundamentals and technique I'm talking about education of who they're declaring as the mic and who they're working up to. We've had some really, really huge holes. I think it's a combination of we've got some really good players with experience and I think we have a really good coach right now. I think Chud and Shimmey have gone to a combination of some downhill gap scheme power run game, to the ability to run zone schemes, to the ability to run quarterback run game. I think it's very hard to defend. Give the players credit for learning it and executing it and give the staff credit. Like I said, I think we're the 23rd or 24th rush offense in the country right now and that needs to improve. The other thing is, we have some depth. Ozzy was down last week and Jack Conley stepped in and we rushed for over 300-yards. There's another game where all of a sudden Dwayne Allick is in and no problem, he started a lot for us last year. Jackson Ness started a lot for us last year. Jude Bowry is a guy that can play, so we have depth. Kevin Cline who's our starting tackle last year, he's just coming back to finally feeling 100%, so you're going to see him start to play a little bit. It gives us depth and we just need to go (upwards) in that aspect, because they've been protecting pretty well in the pass game."



On Elijah Jones' usage



"We've gone back-and-forth with him this year. If you've watched, sometimes we put him to the boundary, sometimes we put him to the field, sometimes on third down we match him up against the best wideout. As we sit here and game plan, it's 'how do we matchup against these guys?' Florida State had some really big, physical guys and we decided to play a certain way. This week, you're going to see three not-as-big guys, but guys with short area quickness and a lot of speed. So, between him, Amari and some of the other guys, who can play who the best. If it's to the boundary based on scheme, we'll do that. If it's to put him on the inside, or put him outside to the field, we've kind of done it all. Between him and Amari, we're just looking for the two best matchups that we can find each week."



On if there's a way to tweak secondary usage to increase interception totals



"I think 1. it starts with the D-line. A lot of times interceptions come from pressuring the quarterback and making him throw the ball, taking away the timing and rhythm. That's another big thing we did look at. We kind of self-scouted ourselves before the Virginia game when we were getting ready to game plan and we didn't like what we were doing. So, we did cut it loose. I thin in the last...you want to talk about improvement, in the last two weeks looking back at our self-scout, our last two games, teams are 6-22 on third down. If you're doing that then you're going to be in the top of the country. Our defense as a whole hasn't been great if you look at the six games, but the way we've changed things where teams are 6-22, that goes back to we're letting our D-line go. Our DB's have to cover for less time. Now, how do you get more interceptions? Most interceptions come in zone coverage where you're looking back at the QB. If you can combine the pressure plus play a little more zone than we have and not as much man, you're going to get your hands on the ball more. That's one thing we did look at. We're going to play man. We love to play man, but there's different types of zones we haven't played that we need to continue to play and be better at while letting the D-line loose. The biggest improvement I've seen these last two weeks is the sack numbers have gone up and third down defense has gone really, really good in our favor. That needs to continue."



On getting the tight ends more involved



"Well, you know, George is back healthy and Jeremiah...that's something we looked really hard at and talked to George about it during the bye week too. We need to get the tight ends more involved in the pass game. If you really look at George right now, i think he's playing his best football if you want to include him in that O-line with his run blocking. Part of the reason we're running the ball really well is because he's playing at a high level as an in-line blocking tight end whether it's lining up or sitting back...but, with him as a threat in the pass game it will open stuff up. We certainly need to do that and that's just...from a coaching standpoint we need to look hard at ways to get him the ball."



On Ryan O'Keefe's health and overall team health



"Health wise, hopefully Ozzy will be back this week. He was able to do a little bit, hopefully he'll practice full (Tuesday). Ryan's getting closer. I think the key with that is to make sure he's comfortable. I think he's going to meet with the doctors again and see where he's at, but he's running. He looks fast and I think he's really close. It's just, he's got to be ready to go and that's nothing we're going to push him to do. He's got to feel comfortable after what he went through and allow himself to step back on the field. I think he's getting closer to doing that. Ozzy should be back, Kye will be back. I was hoping Kye would be back for the Army game. I think I said it after the game, he was cleared for emergency use only and we put him in at the end of the game, so hopefully he'll be back healthy now that he's had a week to rest."



On if he enjoyed any non-football activities during the bye week



"I worked pretty hard and then I spent Saturday apple picking, pumpkin picking, fall stuff you do with your family. I watched a little bit of college football and if you watch these games, man, you better show up. In college football and even watching the NFL last night, you better show up every week because on any day anybody can beat anybody. That was very evident by what happened this week in both leagues. I spent good family time Saturday, refreshed and we got back in here (Sunday). We're excited to get back to this now."