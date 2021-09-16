Catching up with BC commit Matt Ragan
Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy tight end Matt Ragan committed to Boston College back in October and has held firm with that pledge ever since.Ragan's senior football season has yet to kick off, bu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news