Does BC have a future Heisman candidate on its hands?



Maybe. Obviously Thomas Castellanos is only a sophomore, has played a handful of games in an Eagles uniform and has a long way to go to become the player we all think he already is, but it's clear that the program may have stumbled upon something special here.



Castellanos not only made history on Saturday with four rushing touchdowns - the first BC QB to ever do that - during the comeback win, but he is currently the top QB in the country in rushing yards with (YARDS).



In the country.



A little over two months ago, this was Emmett Morehead's team.



What Castellanos has done - 3-3 record aside - since taking over has been remarkable. The staff deserves credit for reeling him when he was in the portal and now as I wrote on Saturday evening, they need to do everything in their power to make sure he is treated like one of the most elite players in the country. He might not be a top tier guy yet, but he's already the closest at the QB position BC has had since Matt Ryan.



The decision making needs work and many still aren't sold on his arm and accuracy (me included), but he clearly has the respect of his teammates (watch Christian Mahogany's reactions on some of his touchdowns) and could be the face of the program for the next few seasons.



"We weren't just running him on the perimeter. We were running QB Power, QB Counter and he was taking some shots. Just a gritty effort," head coach Jeff Hafley said of Castellanos' performance after Army. "In a game where you can't throw very much, he rushes for 157 yards and has a great day."



"We game planned to throw the ball, regular game plan. We didn't know it was going to rain though, just adjusted on the fly," Castellanos said when asked if he knew he'd be relied on that heavily.



Adjusting on the fly. That's the biggest take away.



With a guy who can make so much happen with his legs, BC's coaches now have the ability to totally flip a game plan around at the snap of their fingers. That's something that other teams can't stop easily and another reason why Castellanos needs to be here as long as humanly possible.



Castellanos has the ability to take over games and is becoming that "just give him the ball and get the hell out of the way" type of player, which is something he's embracing.



"If my name is called, my name is called," he added. "I'm ready to put my body on the line for the team if I've got to get a first down or get the touchdown. I feel like we're rolling now. I feel like we found out...we've got our groove. We've still got to start faster I feel like, but I feel like we're rolling."