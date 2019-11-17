By the Numbers: Belmont 100, BC 85
Here are some of the key numbers from BC's 100-85 loss to Belmont this weekend, the Eagles' first loss of the season.77 ... More points scored by Belmont than were scored by High Point against Bost...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news