There's been a mass exodus from the men's basketball program recently and fans just needed a little good news.They got some on Tuesday when the Eagles made the signing of UMBC transfer Dion Brown official. Brown's coming to Chestnut Hill with two years of eligibility left.

"Dion is a relentless competitor. He has a knack for scoring the ball in a variety of ways and has shown the ability to score at all three levels," head coach Grant said. "He has a great mid-range game, shoots it well from the 3-point line, and is very physical when attacking the basket. He has the tools to be a big-time defender as well. I'm excited to have him join our program!"



Brown is a A 6'3," 185lbs. guard that should ultimately immediately replace Jaeden Zackery. Brown was on the America East First Team and averaged 19 points per game with 7.6 rebounds per game.



Brown is also a local guy from Great Barrington, MA. He went to Monument Mt. High School (played soccer as well) before ending up at Vermont Academy.



While the team legitimately just needed more bodies, it feels like the Brown signing is a pretty good one given the situation. As a local guy a strong showing could lead to more local players sticking around.



For now, BC fans just hope a respectable team will be taking the floor this fall.