News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-09 21:54:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Breaking down BC's latest football offers

Justin Rowland • EagleAction.com
Staff

As we always do, Eagle Action rounds up all the latest offers from the BC football staff.This week a lot went out to Class of 2021 prospects, and the geography covered varies widely.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}