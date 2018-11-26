Bowman eyed an open runway, took off from the edge of the key, and threw down a fastbreak poster, plus the foul, for one of several crowd-igniting moments from the Eagles' 68-56 win over the Gophers.

It's not often that 6-foot-1 Ky Bowman looks down on 7-footers. But that's where the Boston College guard found himself, in mid-air, on Monday night against Minnesota in the ACC/B1G Challenge.

Bowman (12 points, 11 rebounds) had help from his rookie buddy in the backcourt, Wynston Tabbs, who continued to showcase an innate knack for scoring. He led the team with 17 points, four assists and three steals. His highlight-reel play also came in the first half, when he stole a pass around midcourt, drove past a bigger defender, and spun a Kyrie-esque finish into the net through contact. The freshman guard shot an efficient 7-for-12 on a night when Bowman shot just 3-of-13.



The first half also featured improved ball movement from a starting unit that included Johncarlos Reyes at center for the third consecutive game. Bowman's drive-and-kick to Tabbs set the tone on the opening possession as the Eagles (5-1) assisted on four of their first nine buckets to build a 23-16 lead midway through the period. On one particularly promising connection between sons of NBA players, Chris Herren, Jr. drove baseline and found a wide-open Vin Baker, Jr. on the other side of the court for the triple.

But as BC's offense stalled, Jordan Murphy and the Gophers (5-1) chipped away at the early deficit. Minnesota's senior stud nearly recorded a double-double in the first half alone with 11 points and nine rebounds. Heading into the locker room, the Eagles clung to a 33-32 advantage despite their free-throw disparity. The Gophers drilled 7-of-8 from the charity stripe compared to just 8-of-14 shooting for BC.

Reyes lasted 39 seconds into the second half before head coach Jim Christian, head shaking, pulled him from the game in favor of Popovic. After earning only five minutes of action in the first half, Popovic scored six of his 18 second-half points in a hurry to give the Eagles a five-point lead at the first media timeout. The big man from Bosnia and Herzegovina didn't miss a bucket on perfect 9-for-9 shooting.

With Popovic manning the frontcourt, BC held Minnesota to just eight points through the first ten minutes of the second half, forcing an eight-minute scoring drought that wasn't broken until Daniel Oturu's layup reduced the deficit to single digits with nine minutes to play. But the Eagles again created separation thanks to back-to-back jumpers by Tabbs and Popovic. And the Gophers never quite found their stroke, shooting less than 30 percent from the field and under 20 percent from beyond the arc.

That double-digit advantage would stick, as a late Jordan Chatman 3-pointer effectively iced the victory. BC improved to 7-4 in the ACC/B1G Challenge and 1-0 all-time against Minnesota.