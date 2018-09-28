Ky Bowman is no stranger to top talent.

As a heralded two-sport recruit out of North Carolina, the 6-foot-1 guard played for John Wall's AAU team, impressed J Cole with a 45-point performance in a high school playoff game, and later earned an invite to Chris Paul's Elite Guard Camp. Last summer, Russell Westbrook gave him advice about how to keep problems at home from holding him back on the court. And over this offseason, Paul brought Bowman back to his camp as a counselor.

CP3 wasn't the only ex-Clippers star he trained with, though.

Joined by teammates Jordan Chatman, Wynston Tabbs, and Johncarlos Reyes, Bowman flew out to Los Angeles to work out with Pistons forward Blake Griffin and Rockets guard Michael Carter-Williams, among others.

"It was good for me to get the yoga in and individual training," he said, "and also being able to be out there working out with NBA players and getting help from NBA coaches."