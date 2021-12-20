Bowl Prep Notes: With More ‘Good on Good,’ Intensity Increases

By the time the Military Bowl rolls around, it will have been 30 days since Boston College’s regular season finale. More than four weeks.

As much as bowl prep is about recovery and development, it also culminates in a game. A game that, for BC, has recruiting implications and determines a winning or losing season.

With so much time in between contests, Jeff Hafley made sure to ramp up the intensity before the Eagles make the trip to Annapolis, Maryland. The second-year head coach is having his team simulate game week before the group reaches the bowl site.

“It’s really important that we have this intensity,” redshirt junior linebacker Vinny DePalma said Monday. “You don’t want to be lulled to sleep during bowl prep.”

He continued: “It’s really commendable how hard we’ve practiced, and everyone’s showed up every day and is really focused on competing and just trying to get better every day.”

Hafley noted that he believes Sunday and Monday have “been probably our most competitive practices” while preparing for a game this season. He explained that the Eagles have opted for more “good on good,” or, in other words, first teamers versus first teamers. As a result, energy has been high, Hafley said.

“Maybe even make some changes like this going forward to next year,” Hafley said. “Guys are locked in. They’re competitive, really competitive. We’re getting really good looks.”

Hafley discussed how, last week, the younger Eagles got more reps while the veterans were able to rest a bit. That meant mixing up ones and twos and trying out new combinations.

What’s more, the last month has afforded the staff the opportunity to get creative with scheme and play-calling. That said, Hafley conceded that it’s imperative to not deviate too far from the team’s in-season identity.

“Whether that’s moving guys’ positions around, whether it’s implementing some new touches on schemes: offense, defense and special teams,” Hafley said. “You have some time to sit back and digest a couple things and say, ‘Ah, let’s try this guy here. Let’s run this blitz, let’s tweak this coverage. Let’s run this play.’”

The Military Bowl will be a chance for BC’s offense, which took a hefty step back in 2021—largely because of quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s season-threatening hand injury—to make a statement.

Running back Pat Garwo III is an integral part of that unit. He went from being the fourth Eagles running back on the depth chart to becoming the 19th player in program history to rush for 1,000 or more yards in a single season. He isn’t worried about carrying that momentum to Annapolis.

“All the running backs,” Garwo said Monday, “we all compete every day, like I always say. So whenever we have time off, it’s competing. When we’re out here going against the defense and in ‘indy,’ [we're] just staying together and pushing each other to keep going.”

Hafley and the staff will pump the brakes a bit on intrasquad competition Tuesday, though. He said the Eagles will slow things down before flying out to the bowl site.

Once they’ve arrived, they’ll get going again with a similar week to this one prior to a Sunday walkthrough, the day before the Dec. 27 event.

Jurkovec is taking all his reps: Jurkovec didn’t speak to the media Monday because he had a final to take, but, last week, Hafley said that the redshirt junior gunslinger was throwing the ball well in practice. When asked about Jurkovec’s grip strength, Hafley responded by saying he hadn’t inquired in a while but that Jurkovec is taking all his reps and has had a lot of energy in bowl prep practices.