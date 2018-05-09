Jalen Hill (NV), Quincy Guerrier (Canada), and Orlando Robinson Jr. (CA) pick up Boston College offers

Three 2019 recruits picked up Boston College offers over the past week. Jalen Hill (NV) and Quincy Guerrier (Canada) both picked up offers on May 3rd, while Orlando Robinson Jr. (CA) received an offer May 8th. We’ll break down each recruit below. Boston College hasn't had any commits in the 2019 class yet, but they’ve been recruiting guards pretty heavily over the past few months. Aside from these new offers, you can check out some realistic 2019 targets HERE.

Jalen Hill

Position: Small Forward Size: 6’7”, 180+ Highschool: Ed W Clark (NV) Rating: 3 Stars by 247Sports, 200th Nationally Other Offers: USC, Arizona State, DePaul, Florida State, Minnesota, SDSU, Missouri

Another day, another offer...



After his performance in the Nike EYBL Session #2 in Indy, Las Vegas Prospects 6'7" Junior wing Jalen Hill (Clark HS) receives an offer from the Boston College Eagles. 🦅🏀😊 The hottest prospect in the country! 🔥🔥🔥



The Tradition Continues...🌍 pic.twitter.com/ZTMTPi4gV7 — Las Vegas Prospects (@LVProspects) May 2, 2018

Hill is a late bloomer, having grown three inches in the last two years. That being said, he’s filled into his 6’7” frame well and looks pretty strong physically. Playing for the Las Vegas Prospects AAU program--which produced current NBA player Luke Babbit--Hill has racked up some major offers after a strong showing on the spring EYBL circuit.

Judging by limited tape, Hill in a slashing forward who has a soft touch around the rim. It looks like he has the tools to be a solid high-major player on both sides of the floor, and while his jump shot needs some technical work, the foundation for a good player is there. Aside from Jairus Hamilton and Steffon Mitchell, BC doesn’t have any pure wings in the pipeline, so it makes sense to go after a guy like Hill. If BC landed him, he could learn from Steffon and Jairus and hopefully take the starting reigns as a sophomore or junior.

Coming from Las Vegas, though, it’s unclear whether Hill would seriously consider a school so far away from home, especially when he’s been picking up so many big time west coast offers lately--USC and ASU have offered and UCLA is in contact with him. Therefore, I’ll put Hill in the unlikely pile for now, but you never know.

Quincy Guerrier

Position: SG/SF Size: 6’7”, 190 High School: Thetford Academy (Quebec City, Canada) Rating: 4 Stars by Rivals Other Offers: NC State, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Memphis, Oregon, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Xavier, Georgetown, many others.

Blessed to receive an offer from Boston College University #Goeagles pic.twitter.com/HMqJMktTnX — Quincy Guerrier (@quincyguerrier) May 3, 2018

If Guerrier was an American, I guarantee he would be rated much higher. One of the biggest risers in the 2019 class, Guerrier is a shooter with a great wingspan who projects as a four year contributor at the high-major level. At 6’7”, Guerrier has elite size at the shooting guard spot and could be a switchable defender in the ACC.

For a team like BC, Guerrier would be the perfect complement to Jairus Hamilton and Steffon Mitchell, and if every BC player would stay all four years, BC could potentially have a 2019-2020 starting lineup of: Ky Bowman, Senior Quincy Guerrier, Freshman Jairus Hamilton, Sophomore Steffon Mitchell, Junior Nik Popovic, Center On paper, that team would be very good, and even after 2019-20, Guerrier can be a long term guy to build around. Against American competition, Guerrier has been playing very well lately, and at the adidas Gauntlet Regional Qualifier (April 27-29), here’s what scouts had to say: “A bit of an unknown by many due to the fact he plays his high school ball north of the border, Canadian 6-foot-7 shooting guard Quincy Guerrier was arguably the top player anywhere over the opening live period, averaging just shy of 27 points per game. With a college-ready body, Guerrier was able to finish over defenders at the rim while also shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc for the session. Guerrier also used his length on the boards, twice pulling down double-digit rebounds in a game. Syracuse was on hand to watch Guerrier in D.C. and is joined by the likes of Florida, Oregon, Vanderbilt and more in their pursuit of the Quebec native.”

Unfortunately, Guerrier has been getting big time offers as of late (Xavier, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati) and it’s possible he doesn’t have BC on his radar at this time. Guerrier is a much better prospect than Hill, but unfortunately, he too will go in the unlikely pile for now.

Orlando Robinson Jr.

Position: Power Forward Size: 6’10”, 216 Highschool: Middlebrooks Academy Rating: 4 Stars by 247Sports, 106th Nationally Other offers: Louisville, Oregon State, Tulsa, Tulane, GTech, ASU, KSU, DePaul, Fresno State, New Mexico

Boston College has extended a offer to 2019 6’9 Orlando Robinson Jr @O_BREEZY_17 #ACC🏀 pic.twitter.com/M2gbG71sd8 — Las Vegas Knicks (@LV_Knicks) May 8, 2018

Playing for the Las Vegas Knicks on the spring AAU circuit, Robinson is another guy who has been picking up big offers lately. Over the past week alone, BC, Louisville, GTech, Tulane, ASU, KSU, Oregon State, and DePaul have all handed out offers to the big man.

While there isn’t a lot of tape on Robinson, it seems like he’s a traditional power forward who has the potential to be a good defensive piece at the collegiate level. From what I’ve seen, he’s got long arms, good size, and solid athleticism, so there’s no reason he can’t be a contributor at a high-major level. On the spring adidas circuit, Robinson averaged 12.2 points per game and it seems like he gets a lot of his points doing dirty work in the paint. For a team like BC, adding another big makes sense as aside from Nik Popovic and Luka Kraljevic, the Eagles don’t have any longterm big man prospects. But alas, like Guerrier and Hill, it seems BC is jumping on Robinson right when his value is skyrocketing, and with teams like Louisville and ASU in hot pursuit, Robinson may have more enticing offers than BC.

Stay tuned with EagleAction for more 2019 recruiting updates!