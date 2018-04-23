A 6'10" PF/C, Timme is rated 4 stars by ESPN, is the 94th ranked player in the 2019 class by 247Sports, and is the 48th ranked player by Rivals. Timme currently plays for Pearce High School in Dallas, TX, who finished 23-9 on the season and won their district championship. Timme also plays for the Showcase Dallas AAU Team, and has been looking very impressive on the spring AAU circuit. Timme averaged 25 points per game and 16 rebounds per game during his junior high school season.

Watching some highlights, the first thing you'll notice about Drew is his incredible handle for someone his size. He's not the highest flyer and doesn't have the greatest wingspan, but Timme runs the floor well and succeeds with skill, strength, and finesse. Offensively, Timme has good footwork in the post, but what I really like is his passing ability from the inside. If BC was able to land a guy like Timme, he would immediately project as a longterm starter in the frontcourt.

Unfortunately, BC is a little late to the party on Timme, as the big man has been racking up offers as of late. With 15 offers including Virginia, Alabama, Purdue, Gonzaga, TCU, and Texas Tech while also receiving interest from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Michigan State, Timme can pretty much go anywhere he wants.

Over the past few months, Timme told Rivals he has visited "Gonzaga, Oklahoma, Purdue, and the majority, if not all, the relevant programs in Texas" and that "I just want to find somewhere I have a good relationship with the coaches and that can help me reach my ultimate goal, which is to play in the NBA."

Boston College Assistant Coach Bill Wuczynski is the lead recruit on Timme, but it may be an uphill battle considering the plethora of major offers Timme is receiving. However, Wuczynski has experience recruiting in Texas after spending four seasons at TCU from 2008-12, so maybe BC can reel Timme in.