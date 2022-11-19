Football can be quite humbling.

A week ago, BC was on top of the world briefly, earning the program’s biggest win since 2014 when the Eagles upset N.C. State. Fast forward seven days and it was another nightmare scenario for head coach Jeff Hafley and his team.

BC was routed 44-0 by No. 18 Notre Dame in a snowy, ugly mess that leaves the Eagles at 3-8 with one final game next Saturday night against Syracuse at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles mustered only 173 yards of total offense while turning the ball over five times. Notre Dame scored on its first eight possessions and Emmett Morehead was just 9-22 for 117 yards with three picks and two fumbles.

“Certainly disappointed,” said Hafley during postgame. “We got beat in every phase. Didn’t play well enough and obviously didn’t coach well enough to win the game. You turn the ball over three times in the first quarter, four times in the first half, five times in the game, you really don’t have a chance against a good team. You don’t have a chance against anybody.

“Disappointed there. Not going to point fingers, our players aren’t going to point fingers. I don’t think it was for lack of effort. I actually appreciate our guys…we had a bunch of guys who didn’t practice all week come out and give it everything they have. That is not an excuse why we didn’t win this football game, but I appreciate their effort. I have to look at the tape to see the specifics, but certainly didn’t play well enough and execute at a high enough level to win the game.”

The first half went as follows for BC: Notre Dame field goal, interception, Notre Dame touchdown, punt, Notre Dame touchdown, interception, Notre Dame field goal, fumble, Notre Dame field goal, fumble, Notre Dame touchdown, punt, Notre Dame touchdown, end of the half.

Yikes.

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne wasn’t other worldly or anything like that, going just 13-25 with one TD, but it was the big guys up front and Notre Dame’s rushing attack that ultimately did BC in. The Fighting Irish rushed for a team total of 281 yards on 38 carries and fourth touchdowns. Logan Diggs led the way with 122 yards on 15 carries while Notre Dame built an insurmountable 37-0 halftime lead.

This one simply put, was never close. All the good will that the Eagles had built up among the fan base despite the topsy turvy season is gone and it might be a somber, very quiet crowd at Alumni on what will most likely be a frigid night to close the season.

The Eagles did deal with a team-wide flu all week, but not even getting on the board once after the offense had made strides against Duke and N.C. State is troublesome. The seniors will need to rally the troops one more time if they want to avoid a final 3-9 record and a loss in their last game at The Heights.“

Going into the week, we felt good,” added Zay Flowers, who had three catches for 46 yards and became BC’s all-time receptions leader. “We had the plan, felt ready, ran with the plan, we felt like it was a good plan and it just didn’t go the way we wanted it to today. Just got to get back to working.“

There’s nothing really else to it then getting back to the field and putting in the work.”