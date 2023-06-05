At 1:51 A.M. on Monday morning, one of the best seasons in BC baseball history officially came to an end.



The wild closing time was extremely fitting for this team.



On Sunday afternoon, BC got a gem from Ryan West and Eric Schroeder in an elimination game rematch against Troy. After yet another weather delay, the Eagles and Alabama got the Regional Final started at 10:36 our time.



With Chris Flynn getting hurt on Sunday and running thin on arms, closer Andrew Roman got the ball. Roman got the first two batters he faced quickly, but the Crimson Tide scored four two-out runs in the top of the first and never looked back, shutting out the Eagles 8-0.



BC finishes its fantastic campaign at 37-20. The 37 wins are tied for the best in program history with the 2005 team. The Eagles came up two games short of advancing to the Super Regional after surviving two elimination games, but after winning just 40 games combined the last two seasons, 2023 should be remembered as a remarkable success.



Let's work our way backwards.



In the game against Troy, West went 4 1/3, giving up just four hits and two walks while striking out five. Schroeder went the final 4 2/3, giving up a run on four hits with no walks while striking out five. Offensively, the same BC lineup that had scored 14 runs against Nicholls and 10 against Troy was completely stifled by Troy's Greg Stewart who gave up a run on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.



"I felt good today," said West. "Troy was an unbelievable team. Hard-nosed, fought every single pitch. I have a lot of respect for that club and how they went about their business.



"I thought every at-bat was a tough one," added Schroeder. "You couldn't give away any pitch, full focus on every single one. Credit to their hitters. They've obviously done a great job to get here."



The only run the Eagles had through seven innings came in the form of a Barry Walsh opposite field lead off home run. Then, in the eighth, things got a little weird. Dan Baruch and Walsh drew back-to-back walks to lead off. Baruch moved to third on a Peter Burns fielder's choice to second. Pat Roche bunted a ball back to reliever Zach Fruit. Fruit rushed the throw home and bounced it, allowing Baruch to slide in for some insurance as Burns went to second. Joe Veterano struck out despite being arguably the hottest hitter in the country all weekend with four home runs and that brought up Nick Wang. Wang hit a grounder to short and Troy's short stop flipped to second. It was a bit late and Roche never slid or stopped, he rounded the bag as Burns came home, sliding in to make it 3-0. In the same sequence, Roche also scored to push it to 4-0. After a lengthy and somewhat confusing review, everything came up Eagles.



"It's just a baseball rules play that we've talked about," Mike Gambino explained. "It's something that could come up once-a-year in a situation where you have first and second, bases loaded...force play at second, the run doesn't score. You run through base, so a bang-bang play becomes closer. You run through it, create your own baseline. At that point, if they come tag you our run scores and if they try to make a play chaos ensues.



"The second part of that play honestly kind of turned into another little play we talk about that could come up sometimes. Essentially, it's just a first-and-third play. We sort of ran them back-to-back. It's just things you talk about. 'Hey, if these come up...' we sort of have a few of those things we talk about throughout the year that we prepare for in the fall. You can't spend too, too much time on plays that might come up once-a-year, but everybody knows, in these situations, this is what we're doing. It happened to come up in a big spot."



Troy added a two-out solo homer in the ninth, but the Eagles were still alive and wanted Bama.



"What these two guys did, on short rest, is nothing short of spectacular," said Gambino when talking about the performance from West and Schroeder.



Unfortunately, the four-run outburst in the top of the first of the nightcap was an early indication that the season was coming to an end. Crimson Tide starter Jacob McNairy completely shut down the Eagles, striking out 11 in 7 2/3 while giving up just three hits and three walks. Bama scored in the first, second, third and eighth. Meanwhile, BC used eight different pitchers trying to stay alive, but ultimately, all good things must come to an end.

