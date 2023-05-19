One of the best regular seasons in program history will come to a close on Friday night for BC baseball.



With rain in the forecast this weekend, the final two games against Notre Dame have been moved up to a day-night doubleheader on Friday. Game one is at 12:30 in Brighton and the second game will be the 11th Annual ALS Awareness Game at Fenway starting at 7 P.M. The annual game to honor Pete Frates will be a lead in to the ACC tournament for BC and hopefully, a long run in the NCAA tournament.



Fans heading to Fenway on Friday night will receive a reversible "Strike Out ALS" bucket hat when entering and Frates' daughter Lucy will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to long-time Bruins defensemen Ray Bourque.



The game is also getting some extra attention from ACC Network. The weekly show 'ACC PM' is broadcasting live from inside Fenway . AD Blake James is scheduled to speak and the show (4-7) will lead right into the game.



The Eagles dropped game one of the series 5-1 on Thursday night and need to build some momentum heading into the postseason, which starts on May 23. BC will be making its first ACC tournament appearance since 2019. Both BC and Notre Dame entered the final series tied for seventh in the ACC two games behind Miami and Virginia. With Thursday's win, ND (30-20, 15-13) ramps up how key this Holy War doubleheader is as they moved just ahead of BC (32-17, 14-14) in the standings.



The Eagles' 32 wins through 48 games has happened only one other time in program history. It's BC's best record through 48 games since going 33-15 in 2005, which was the last year the Eagles played in the Big East.



