Survive and advance.



It's the only thing BC had on its Monday in an elimination game against the Colonels down in Tuscaloosa.



Joe Vetrano continued to be an absolute menace, blasting two more home runs on Saturday for four in two days. Behind his performance and 16 hits and five home runs from the Eagles, Birdball easily got past Nicholls 14-6.



BC (36-19) will face Troy in another elimination game on Sunday at 3 P.M. If they can win that game, they'll play the lone unbeaten team remaining, Alabama. If the Eagles can win THAT game scheduled for 9 P.M. on Sunday, a winner-take-all game for the regional would be on Monday.



"What Joe did today was kind of silly again, that was fun to watch," said Mike Gambino.



"I feel really good right now," added Vetrano. "Kind of something coach and I talk about...I'm hitting home runs, but it's not something I try and do. Try to keep the approach like I'm a line drive hitter and whatever happens, happens. Trying to keep it simple right now, I think that's been key."



BC wasted little time jumping on Nicholls as Sam McNulty blasted a three-run bomb in the second inning, his first home run of the year to put the Eagles up. Nicholls got one back against Chris Flynn in the bottom of the second. In the third, Flynn gave up back-to-back lead off singles and the second one was booted in left by Dan Baruch, setting the Colonels up with second and third.



Henry Leake then came on in relief as Flynn appeared to have some type of side muscle injury. Both runners ended up scoring on ground balls to make it 3-3, but it was the start of a phenomenal appearance for Leake, who went four innings, scattering three hits and striking out five, He also didn't give up an earned run.



Meanwhile, Vetrano's first home run of the day led off the fourth to put the Eagles back up 4-3. The game then really opened up in the fifth. First, Baruch hit a solo home run of his own to make it 5-3. Barry Walsh singled and forced a pitching change - one of nine on the day for the Colonels. He was quickly picked off with Pat Roche up and Roche singled to left. Vetrano was intentionally walked bringing up Nick Wang and he launched a three-run jack of his own, suddenly putting BC up 8-3.



Eventually as the Eagles sent 11 to the plate in the inning, Baruch drew a bases loaded walk for a 9-3 advantage. It stayed that way until the top of the seventh when Roche had an RBI single and Vetrano continued his David Ortiz in the 2013 World Series-like performance, ripping another three-run home run to make it 13-3.



"Henry Leake was able to settle that thing down when Flynn had to come out and that was really a key to that baseball game," said Gambino. "Even in the third, with the two runs there, getting us in the dugout quickly was a huge key to that baseball game."



"I was just happy to settle it down and let our bats get to work after," said Leake.



"It's unbelievable," Vetrano added when asked about Wang making the intentional walk hurt. "Whenever they do that, I know Nick Wang is going to have my back. Even on (Friday), he hit the ball right on the screws, just good placement, I know Nick is a great hitter and he has my back no matter what."



In the eighth and with Leominster's AJ Colarusso on for his second inning of work, Nicholls did plate two runs, but also left the bases loaded to keep it a 13-5 game heading to the ninth. Veterano added an RBI single in the top of the final inning to make it 14-5. Nicholls did get a two-out solo homer, but Coluarusso closed the door and gave BC at least one more day together.



"We're kind of used to it. I think things have been tough on us before," Vetrano said. "We thrive in that, honestly. It's kind of our whole attitude and mindset. I think we're all looking forward to (Sunday). One game at a time. We've got one to win first and then hopefully we'll get to the next one, but first one first."





