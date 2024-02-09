Since last Friday, 4:55 p.m. to be exact, I had been told and reported that Bill O'Brien was BC's top target in the head coaching search.



Well, it took an act of congress basically, but the Eagles have their guy.



O'Brien has officially been named the new head coach with several national outlets confirming my report on Thursday night (with no credit, but we'll move on...) on Friday morning. Sources last Saturday night had told me that "both sides wanted it" and that O'Brien "100%" wanted the job. Ultimately it came down to BC's end with contract negotiations.



Al Washington and Troy Calhoun were the final 'finalists' but I believe the entire week was mostly for show as many involved with the decision wanted O'Brien from the jump and O'Brien was on board immediately when the two sides initially talked a week ago.



I was able to confirm on Thursday night and the announcement eventually came out at about 10:45 on Friday after candidates were officially informed.



Given how quickly the Eagles had to go about this process with Hafley's news coming less than a week ago, it's a home run hire for Boston College. A hometown guy who was married on campus and knows what type of tradition this program has, it's hard for anyone to not like this. Not just for his family ties, but what he's done as a college head coach previously. By all accounts Washington was a great guy, but the lack of experience really made this a one-horse race.



Most importantly, O'Brien has experience taking over a program needing a push to the next level. Not only was O'Brien successful at Penn State, he was successful after arguably the worst scandal in sports history. The pressure in Happy Valley is infinitely more difficult to deal with than some pressure in Chestnut Hill.



O'Brien is a good offensive mind who struggled with the Patriots last year because of the complete disaster the entire organization was. From top to bottom, no one was put in a good position last season, so those looking to say this won't work because of the 2023 failure is taking the easy road.



O'Brien will obviously have to play catch up in the recruiting game and with the 30-day window still open for current players there's a lot of uncertainty with the roster, but with Thomas Castellanos and a few others already committing to coming back, the new HC of BC FB has some serious talent to work with right off the bat.



O'Brien's staff assembly will be fascinating and probably need to happen rather quickly, spring ball will be here very soon.



Blake James deserves a lot of credit here as well. BC needed to find a guy that would be open to being more of a CEO than a head coach in today's game. BC also needed someone with big time college experience, but enough of an NFL resume to attract talent as well. Above all else, O'Brien cares about New England football and the image of it having grown up in it.



The interesting contract detail that states he can't leave for the NFL simply seems like this is a full commitment from O'Brien that he's in it for the long haul. At 54 years old now, why not have the last thing you do be creating a legacy as the guy who brought BC back to prominence?



That was a wild week and ultimately, for seemingly the first time (ever?), BC has a head coach that will immediately bring buzz nationwide to the program and could open a whole set of new doors in terms of recruiting.











