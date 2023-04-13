Whether you went to BC, know someone that went to BC, or just cover the athletic programs like me, it's hard not to get wrapped up in how special of a weekend this could be for the school.



With spring athletics all having successful campaigns and 80-degrees in the forecast for Saturday, the campus will be buzzing and each program could use Saturday as a springboard to bigger and better things.



Of course, the "main event" of sorts is the football team's spring game that gets everything started at 11 AM. With so much uncertainty surrounding some key position groups and coaching changes, fans streaming into Alumni will have quite a bit to keep an eye on. Particularly, the offensive line and the running game, along with the secondary. Not only that, but new transfer receiver Ryan O'Keefe could amaze people with his speed for those that haven't seen it in person yet.



You've also got the 11th-ranked baseball team and the.500 softball team hosting Duke at the Harrington Athletics Complex. Baseball is coming off another slugfest - this time 14-10 over Dartmouth on Wednesday - just a day after walking-off the Beanpot title against Harvard. Softball has won two of its last three with the 13th-ranked Blue Devils coming to town and with seven of their next eight games at home, it's a real chance to build some momentum heading into May.



Last but certainly not least is the 7th-ranked women's lax team hosting 12th-ranked Virginia at 2 PM back inside Alumni. Jenn Medjid is on the verge of becoming a 300-point scorer for the program, so there's a chance to see some history. Not only that, but a win over Virginia would be a sixth straight and a ninth in 10 games for Acacia Walker-Weinstein's crew heading into a massive showdown with No. 1 Syracuse on the road Thursday to close out the season. With the regular season ACC title still in the balance, this game on Saturday serves as a nice little tuneup before Cuse and then the ACC tournament before (hopefully) another deep NCAA tourney run.



You don't need to be a student or an alum to appreciate what will be happening around Chestnut Hill on Saturday.