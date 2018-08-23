Head coach Steve Addazio gave his team a breather yesterday as a reward for finishing training camp, but the break didn’t last for long as BC began practicing on Thursday morning in preparation for next week’s home opener against UMass.

“It’s a way to rest and almost transition from out of camp and into UMass,” right tackle Chris Lindstrom said of the day off. “I thought we came out with great intensity today and detail in the work we needed to do to prepare for UMass. It’s not just another day at camp.”



“It’s pretty different because now we’re going at scout teams, preparing for looks for next week,” left tackle Aaron Monteiro said. “So not going against our own defense but game-planning for what we’re going to see next Saturday.”

The Eagles have the advantage of getting a sneak peek at the Minutemen this Saturday, when they play the first game of the entire 2018 season against Duquesne. The offensive linemen will be eyeing different blitz packages and tendencies to help with their own protections the following week.

“Personally, I’ll probably watch it on Saturday,” Monteiro said. “Then come in next week, probably watch it a few more times, and try to get every little bit of information I can to prepare myself for the game.”

Fortunately, the 6-foot-7, 320-pounder is already well-prepared with 20 consecutive starts under his belt. Not to mention, the senior stalwart has been going head-to-head against classmates Zach Allen and Wyatt Ray during training camp.

“I love practicing against those guys—two of the best players in our conference, basically,” Monteiro said of the defensive end duo. It’s good to practice against them to get the best looks that I can and further my playing efforts.”

For Monteiro, taking a play off certainly isn’t an option when you’re lining up across from Allen, who can make you pay with his J.J. Watt-esque combination of size and speed.

“You got to be quick,” Monteiro said of stopping Allen. “He’s pretty fast, so you just got to be in the right position. You got to use your hands, you got to be strong, you got to be physical.”

On the interior line, training camp matchups have also improved development heading into the first game week. Lindstrom has been challenging starting tackles Ray Smith and Tanner Karafa in particular this offseason.

“We’ve done a great job keeping each other safe and protected, but also getting great work and getting better as football players,” Lindstrom said. “You know if you’re iso blocking Ray or Tanner, that’s what it’s going to feel like to block an ACC-level tackle.”

“Coach Addazio has been talking about playing in power, in run blocking, and in pass pro,” Lindstrom added. “Especially when you’re playing someone like Ray, you have to come off the ball, but you also have to do it in balance. If you’re just standing there leaning on him, he’s a good enough guy where he’ll lock you out and shrug you. It’s great being able to work with these guys who are just getting us so much better up front.”