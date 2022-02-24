Behind Post, BC Goes Big on the Road in Win Over Wolfpack

Masks have become commonplace during the pandemic. But the kind Quinten Post had to wear Wednesday night at North Carolina State was hard to come by. The protective face guard was in the depths of a Boston College men’s basketball equipment closet, Post said. And it didn’t fit the 7-foot center, who broke his nose two days earlier against Florida State. “My face was watering down with sweat,” the Amsterdam native said. “And it's kind of hard to see sometimes with the freaking glass thing in front of my face, but it worked out.” “Worked out” is an understatement. Despite impaired vision, Post saw nine of his 10 shots fall while he piled up a team-high 18 points. He and fellow center James Karnik started together and combined for three dunks before the first media timeout and 12 of BC’s first 16 points. Post and Karnik were part of a balanced Eagles scoring attack that converted 18 N.C. State turnovers—the Wolfpack’s most in ACC play this season—into 21 points en route to a 69-61 victory, BC’s second road win of the year.

The Eagles (11-16, 6-11 ACC) got DeMarr Langford Jr. back after the sophomore guard’s one-game absence, but they were still missing forward TJ Bickerstaff. Head coach Earl Grant played it cautious with Langford, bringing him off the bench. That meant he was going big with both Post and Karnik in the starting five. The decision paid off. N.C. State (11-17, 4-13) had no answer for BC’s frontcourt duo. “It's kind of like old school basketball,” Post said of the two-center rotation. “It creates a lot of mismatches because most teams only play with one bigger guy. And then that guy's usually on me or on James, which creates a mismatch on offense. “We managed to make use of that today.” As Post and Karnik dominated inside, the Wolfpack coughed up the ball six times during what became a 12-2 BC run. One of those giveaways resulted in a breakaway Langford dunk. What kept N.C. State in the game was the backcourt tandem of Dereon Seabron and Terquavion Smith. “They've been doing it all year,” Grant said. “I knew we couldn't shut 'em down. I just hoped we could make them take hard shots.” Seabron carried the load early. He scored 12 of the Wolfpack’s first 14 points, and his self-made 8-3 run near the midway point of the first half made it a two-possession game. BC responded by logging eight of the game’s next 10 points and going up, 27-16. That’s when things got interesting. Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts had his team switch to a 3-2 zone, which Grant admitted he and his staff “didn't spend enough time talking about” during Tuesday’s practice. The defensive adjustment forced BC, at the time in a four-guard rotation, into mistakes and allowed N.C. State to close the gap. Seabron got a friendly bounce on just his 10th triple of the year, and Smith returned with a bundle of energy after picking up two quick fouls earlier in the frame. The freshman hit back-to-back jumpers over Kanye Jones, the second of which was a 3-pointer, and then stole a Jaeden Zackery pass and cashed it in for a left-handed dunk on the other end.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGVhbCBhbmQgc2xhbSBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UZ2V0c2J1Y2tzczIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBU Z2V0c2J1Y2tzczIzPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPjcgc3RyYWlnaHQgcG9pbnRzIGZv ciBUIGFuZCB3ZSYjMzk7cmUgb24gYSAxMC0zIHJ1bi48YnI+PGJyPlRpbWVv dXQsIEJDPGJyPjxicj5CQyAzMCwgUGFjayAyNiB8IDM6NDIgMUggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzgyTlR4c24xeUsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84 Mk5UeHNuMXlLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5DIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBC YmFsbCAoQFBhY2tNZW5zQmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUGFja01lbnNCYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5NjY0NTgxODExOTUwMzg3 Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK