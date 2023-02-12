You can’t think about May until you take care of business in February.

The BC women’s lax team did just that on Saturday afternoon inside Fish Field House.

Behind five goals from Jenn Medjid, a hat trick from Belle Smith and total domination in every important category except for one, the Eagles rolled to a 14-3 win over No. 18 USC in the season opener.

BC outshot USC 35-18, won 13 draws compared to USC’s eight and perhaps most importantly, forced 22 turnovers, despite committing 17 of their own, which one would think could be chalked up to first-game jitters. USC also committed 22 fouls while the Eagles had 10. The lone category USC had BC in was ground balls (17-11) which is arguably the single most important part of the game and something head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein will undoubtedly address.

BC shared the ball efficiently too, with McKenna Davis adding five assists to her two-goal performance. Cassidy Weeks also had two helpers and Smith added one. Both the Hasselbeck sisters - Mallory and Annabelle - had a goal apiece, as did Kayla Martello who potted two. Ryan Smith was also key with six draw controls and two caused turnovers.

The Eagles started about as perfectly as you could for a season opener although it took a little while before ultimately taking a 5-1 lead after one. Davis, Martello, Medjid (2) and Smith all scored in the opening 15 minutes while BC had a 13-5 shot advantage and six draw controls to USC’s one.

USC scored its lone goal of the half with 15 seconds left in the first and BC responded with three more goals for the 8-1 lead at the break. Medjid, Annabelle Hasselbeck and Davis had the second quarter goals. Things were a bit more even in the second as shots were 9-6 in favor of the Eagles, and draws were two apiece. Rachel Hall (6 saves) also had to make four in the quarter to help BC keep its cushion.

USC continued to battle in the third quarter, scoring two times after BC got goals from Martello and Medjid. The Eagles put it away in the fourth thanks to Mallory Hasselbeck, one more from Medjid and Smith finishing off her hat trick. Freshman Shea Doice got to see her first bit of college action in net as well and made two saves.

The Eagles continue a pattern of fast starts, now 14-1 in the last 15 openers for the program. BC looks to get to 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon in a good old fashioned New England showdown against UMass. Game time is 3 P.M. back inside Fish Field House.