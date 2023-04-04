Just when you think BC's storybook season can't get any crazier, they take the field again.



This time, the drama came in the Beanpot semifinal against UMass on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles trailed 10-2 after two innings, but chipped away until plating two in the top of the eighth to take a 13-12 lead and Andrew Roman earned his seventh save in the ninth to send BC to the championship game next Tuesday.



BC will face Harvard for the title next week after the Crimson beat Northeastern in the other semifinal on Tuesday. BC is now 21-6, continuing its best start in program history just a day after moving up to No. 9 in the country.



Down by eight heading to the fourth against the Minutemen, BC scored twice to cut it to 10-4. In the top of the fifth, the Eagles exploded for five runs and then added two more in the sixth. UMass answered with a run in both the bottom of the sixth and the seventh. In the top of the eighth a sacrifice fly from Barry Walsh and an RBI single from Joe Vetrano, plating Sam McNulty who had walked earlier following a leadoff single from Dan Baruch. Baruch was the one who scored on the sac fly.



On the mound, BC used seven pitchers, but it was Evan Moore who got the win, going 1.2 with a hit, run and walk given up. Roman earned another save with 1.1 innings pitched and two hits given up.



The Eagles pounded out 15 hits, but also left 14 runners on base while UMass had just three LOB. BC is back on the road this weekend for another huge ACC series against 17th-ranked Louisville before returning home for the Beanpot championship and games against Dartmouth then Duke.