Boston College had plenty of ups and downs during the 2019 season but the Eagles were again well-represented on the All-ACC teams released by the conference this week.

Not surprisingly the offensive unit was where most of BC's recognition comes from.

Junior running back AJ Dillon headlines the list of honored Eagles. He holds a rare distinction: Three consecutive years of first team All-ACC honors. This year was a no brainer following his 1,685-yard regular season.

Senior offensive guard John Phillips was also named to the league's first team offensive squad. But the offensive line was the most star-studded unit by numbers, with both tackle Ben Petrula and Phillips' fellow guard, Zion Johnson, named to the second team All-ACC squad.

Alec Lindstrom, BC's center, was a third team selection, as was tight end Hunter Long.

Considering Tyler Vrabel was arguably one of the better freshman offensive linemen in college football this year, it was a big year for the BC front. Vrabel was an honorable mention selection, as was backup running back David Bailey.

On the other side of the ball linebacker Max Richardson received a spot on the second team All-ACC squad.