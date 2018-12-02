In the wake of a chaotic bowl selection process, Boston College emerged with an unexpected draw—but it could be worse. On Dec. 26, the Eagles will try for their eighth win against No. 25 Boise State (10-3) in the Servpro First Responder Bowl at Dallas' legendary Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The bowl was previously known as the Heart of Dallas bowl, intended for the Big Ten and Conference USA until some last-minute shuffling by ESPN and the ACC. While the Broncos aren't a Power Five opponent, they'll certainly test BC with the nation's 19th-best offense. In what will be the program's 17th consecutive bowl appearance, Boise State will try to bounce back from its overtime loss to No. 21 Fresno State in the Mountain West title game.

The meeting also marks a rematch of the 2005 MPC Computers Bowl. Matt Ryan, then just a sophomore, tossed for three touchdowns in the Eagles' 27-21 win at Bronco Stadium. The victory snapped Boise State's 31-game home winning streak and extended BC's bowl winning streak to an NCAA-best six games.

In 2005, each school brought in $750,000 for participation. This year, the payout is expected to be around $1.2 million.

Head coach Steve Addazio is likely hoping for warmer weather than the sub-zero conditions that froze Yankee Stadium during last year's Pinstripe Bowl loss to Iowa. But there's a special place in his heart for every postseason appearance.

"I love every bowl we've been to," Addazio said. "I find something exciting about every one of them. I think that's part of the experience and part of the fun."

The sixth-year head coach is hoping his departing offensive coordinator, Scot Loeffler, will join him on the sidelines before he assumes full-time duties as head coach of Bowling Green.

"I anticipate Scot being here when that dead period starts, when that recruiting ends," Addazio said. "The plan is that Scot will be back for the bowl game. We'll see how that goes. He's got a job to do, too... Plans change."