A five-hour, 15-minute trip to College Station is causing quite the controversy for Boston College men's basketball.

The first of a home-and-home series with Texas A&M (3-4) was scheduled for Saturday night, but the game was called into question when the Eagles' CRJ-700 plane was grounded due to an irreparable mechanical issue. By the time their replacement aircraft arrived four hours later, the pilot of the Via Airlines charter determined the weather in eastern Texas to be unsafe to fly.

A&M officials expressed frustration that BC (6-2) refused to fly into nearby airports or play on short rest. Because the Eagles were slated to land in the early afternoon, they demanded the start time be pushed back to 9 p.m. on Saturday night or postponed to Sunday. A&M countered with a 7 p.m. compromise, but BC declined.

“We are perplexed by this decision and disappointed for our student-athletes and fans,” A&M head coach Billy Kennedy said.

According to Larry Brown Sports, other planes were landing at Easterwood Airport on Friday night.

"The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is paramount," BC Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "Under no circumstances will we put our student-athletes in harm's way."

If A&M decides to pursue a penalty due to breach of contract, the school could be entitled to $100,000.