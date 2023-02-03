The Boston College team Syracuse will see on Saturday evening when the Orange visit Conte Forum is much different than the one Cuse’ hosted back on New Year’s Eve.

That day, BC fell 79-65 when the Orange were able to pull away late. This time around, BC has one big piece back (literally and figuratively) and are starting to figure out how to play together at a much higher level than they were just about a month ago.

Here’s what BC (11-12, 5-7) needs to do in order to beat their biggest Northeast rival, get back to .500 and make it two straight wins…

MAKE IT ALL ABOUT QUINTEN POST

Now, technically this should literally be the game plan every time BC takes the floor, but particularly in this matchup, if Post can get into a rhythm early, then look out. Back in the first meeting, Post played just 16 minutes, had just eight points and added three rebounds and two assists. Now that the big man from the Netherlands is back and playing a full allotment of minutes, he should be in double figures before halftime. His ability to make life difficult inside defensively should obviously help too.

REBOUND, REBOUND, REBOUND

The last time these two teams met, BC only lost the rebound battle by two (36-34), but if you’ve watched the Eagles lately, much of their success often depends on how the game goes on the glass. Against Virginia, BC’s inability to rebound ultimately cost them. While Syracuse isn’t much better than BC record wise, any time you allow a team like that to get second chances, it’s going to come back and bite you. This should also be much easier with Post playing significant minutes this time around too.

HOLD ONTO THE BALL!

The Eagles had 17 turnovers back on NYE. That simply can’t happen again. BC’s sloppiness with the ball against Virginia was glaring and a huge reason they lost that game. Against Clemson, things were cleaner and BC was able to pull off the upset. This team may not be a great shooting team, but handing the other team free possessions almost guarantees a losing effort. Cuse turned the ball over 14 times, so on the flip side if BC’s defense can be as active as it was against the Tigers the Orange are prone to giving it away too.

MAKE THE FREE THROWS

BC got to the line 21 times against Syracuse the first time, so with guys like Makai Ashton-Langford and Jaeden Zackery driving the lane, those opportunities should be there again. BC missed six of those 21 free throws in the first meeting, which would have made it at least an eight-point deficit instead of the ugly 14-point margin the game finished with. If BC can take advantage of chances at the charity stripe it could be the difference.

KEEP SHOOTING

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a team that goes as hot and cold as BC does while shooting the ball. When the Eagles make shots, they win, when they don’t, they usually lose, it’s a really simple formula. The Eagles shot 41% from the field in the first meeting (23-56) and were just 4-12 from beyond the arc (33.3%) while Syracuse was at 47% from the field and 50% from three (8-16). That script needs to be flipped if BC is going to please the sold-out crowd.

LIMIT SYRACUSE’S OPTIONS

In the first meeting, the Orange had four guys in double figures, with Joe Girard III leading the way with 24 points. Two other guys had 18 and 16 and one other had 10 points. BC has to try and make Syracuse pick one or two guys who are going to have to carry the load, if the Orange can spread the wealth then it might be a long night.