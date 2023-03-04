CHESTNUT HILL - Senior Day. Red bandanna jerseys. Everything was set up for Boston College to close out the regular season in style on a snowy Saturday afternoon.

Not only that, but as winners of three straight entering the matchup with Georgia Tech, the Eagles were looking to continue riding the wave of momentum the team has been on heading to the ACC tournament next week.

Unfortunately, things unraveled quickly. BC lost big man Quinten Post early, yet managed to build a nine-point second half lead. The visiting Jackets erased that lead though, and eventually pulled away for a 73-65 win to ruin the final game at Conte Forum in 2023.Senior TJ Bickerstaff led the Eagles with 15 points and nine rebounds while classmate CJ Penha added 13 points. Jaeden Zackery added 14 points and eight rebounds while Georgia Tech was led by Miles Kelly’s 21 points.

BC finishes the regular season at 15-16 overall and 9-11 in the ACC. The Post injury will be a huge factor as to how far BC can go in the ACC tournament that begins on Tuesday, but this loss was certainly a crusher momentum wise.

“What made it hard was the seniors, a couple guys’ last time playing in Conte,” said head coach Earl Grant. “You want to win that game for them and let them leave feeling good. I thought we played hard and with a lot of effort, Georgia Tech - today - they outplayed us. They made timely shots from three and I thought we had a couple turnovers that were unforced we wish we could have back…give them credit, they did a lot of good things and found a way to win the game today.”

Georgia Tech let it be known right from the jump this wouldn’t just be a day of celebration for those in Chestnut Hill, opening up with three straight three pointers for a 9-0 lead. Fittingly, it was Bickerstaff and Penha rattling off seven straight to quickly cut the deficit to two entering the first media timeout. BC took its first lead at 12-11 six minutes in on a put back by Devin McGlockton. Unfortunately, Post’s potential final game as an Eagle ended far too early as the big man injured his ankle after playing just three minutes. Post was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the afternoon after coming down awkwardly.

“If you can prepare for that - which, obviously we experienced that for 15 or 16 games - it’s a lot easier to deal with, you practice without a guy like that. But, his impact…obviously he was missed today. Hopefully, he’s doing good. Mentioned an ankle sprain, so hopefully that’s all it is,” Grant said regarding Post.

Both teams were sloppy offensively, but a layup from another senior, Makai Ashton-Langford cut BC’s deficit to 22-17 with 10 minutes to go in the half. Moments later, defense turned into offense when Bickerstaff hit a layup to cut it to three at 24-21. A Penha layup cut it to one with under six to go. The Yellow Jackets pushed it back to six, but a 5-0 personal run for Jaeden Zackery brought BC within one at 29-28 with 3:29 left. In the final two minutes of the half, GT outscored BC 7-2 and took a 36-30 into the locker room at the break. In the first 20 minutes, BC was just 1-10 from beyond the arc and shot 39% (12-31) from the field.

For the game, BC shot 44% overall and 27% from three (6-22).Bickerstaff helped spark a 10-4 run to open the second half, tying the game at 40-40 as Georgia Tech’s lead disappeared. The teams traded buckets and a Prince Aligbe layup with 13 minutes left put BC back in front, 46-44. Multiple defensive stops and a Zackery bucket followed by one of two free throws made it a five-point game. Ashton-Langford buried a deep three with a little over 10 minutes left to make it a 52-46 game. Mason Madsen added a three of his own on BC’s ensuing possession to quickly push the lead to nine.

Back-to-Back GT threes quickly made it a three-point game as the teams battled back-and-forth. An Ashton-Langford giveaway helped add to GT’s 9-0 run and another three quickly tied the game at 55-55 with under eight to play. The Yellow Jackets grabbed a 63-60 lead with a corner three and just over three minutes on the clock. Madsen buried a three to tie the game coming out of a timeout, but Georgia Tech answered with another three of its own. Yet another Yellow Jackets three in the final minute from Miles Kelly stunned the crowd and put BC in a 69-63 hole.

Ashton-Langford hit two free throws with 44 seconds left, cutting it to four t as the Eagles began to play the foul game down the stretch. Unfortunately for BC, Kyle Sturdivant (14 points) was money at the line, icing the game away.

Now, a whole new season begins. While Post’s health will ultimately determine everything, Grant doesn’t believe this loss to Georgia Tech will serve as a momentum killer heading to Greensboro. After all, everyone starts at 0-0.

“As much as I’d like to harp on the Georgia Tech game, we’ve got to move on pretty quickly. The regular season is over,” Grant added. “We can’t get that back. We’re going to a tournament where there’s going to be one winner and you know, everybody’s undefeated when you go into this tournament. You lose and you go home, you win and you advance. We’ve just got to get ready for what’s next. We’re excited about it and we feel like we have made a lot of progress in the last month.

“I think we can continue to make that progress and I’m really excited about the tournament.”