BC Schedules Home-and-Home With Alabama for 2031, 2034

Well, Boston College is finally getting ’Bama.

The program announced Wednesday morning that it has scheduled a home-and-home series with the Crimson Tide, starting with a 2031 matchup in Alumni Stadium. BC will host Alabama on Sept. 13, 2031 and travel to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 16, 2034.

“As we look to build out our future schedules, it was important for us to find a series that would resonate with our fan base and television partners,” second-year AD Pat Kraft said. “We are excited to begin the two-game series with the Crimson Tide and finally get the opportunity to host Alabama at Alumni Stadium in 2031.”

BC is 3-1 all-time against the Crimson Tide, however, the teams haven’t met since 1984. That’s when the Eagles upset then-No. 9 Alabama at Legion Field. In the infant stages of his Heisman Trophy campaign, Doug Flutie piloted a 17-point BC comeback en route to a 38-31 win over the Crimson Tide. He threw for 254 yards and a pair of scores, but Troy Stradford was the hero, capping the victory with a 42-yard touchdown run in the waning minutes of regulation.

The Eagles have never played Alabama in Alumni Stadium. Their lone home game against the Crimson Tide came in 1983 at Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro. BC pulled out a 20-13 win.

The teams’ first meeting occurred on Jan. 1, 1943. Alabama came away with a 37-21 Orange Bowl victory. It marked a disappointing finish to BC’s season. The Eagles began the year 8-0 and were ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll before losing to Holy Cross, 55-12, in the final week of the regular season.

Alabama has been the best program in college football since Nick Saban took over the reins in 2007. In the last 14 years, Alabama has posted a 165-23 record and won six national championships: three in the Bowl Championship Series and three in the College Football Playoff era. The Crimson Tide have only missed out on one CFP since the competition’s inception.

Saban will be 79 (turning 80) when the 2031 season rolls around. He’s already the third-oldest coach in the FBS but just signed a contract extension earlier this week that’s set to keep him with Alabama through the 2028 season.

This year, BC will play its first SEC opponent since 2008 when the Eagles host Missouri in Week 4. It will also be the first time since 1987 that BC will host an SEC opponent.