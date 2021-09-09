BC’s Trip to UMass a Blast from the Past for New England Football

Boston College played Holy Cross for the first time in 32 years in 2018. It was a blowout, but 40,311 fans turned out to Alumni Stadium, with various shades of purple coating the visitors’ side bleachers. Two years earlier, the Eagles hosted UConn. Again, a lopsided affair. Actually, the Huskies didn’t score a point. Still, 36,220 fans came—more than all but one of BC’s home games that season (Clemson was the exception, naturally).

Although BC is by and far the most prominent college football team in New England, there’s interest and passion for the sport throughout the region.

It will show again when the Eagles travel to Amherst for the first time since 1982. The last six matchups in the teams’ 26-game all-time series have been played either in Chestnut Hill or at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

BC head coach Jeff Hafley had a say in the decision to bring the series back to Amherst.

“They said, ‘Hey, would you mind playing UMass at UMass?’ Hafley recounted. “I’ll play anybody wherever they want to play us. Our team and myself, we don’t care where we play. That has very little to do with anything. If we play UMass, that’s just like another away game for us.”

He continued: “I don’t see why [BC hasn’t] played there in the past. I don’t know why we wouldn’t play there in the past. I respect UMass. I respect the staff. I respect the team. Our team respects their team. And if it’s our turn to go and play there, then we’ll get on a bus, and we’ll go play there. It’s as easy as that.”

Hafley doesn’t mind the bus. He’s used to it. Pretty much every college coach is. He said he remembers preparing for 10-hour drives when he first started coaching. He would worry about if all the lunches for the players and staff were loaded up. At the time, though, he was just happy to have his own seat.

“I thought I was the king of the world,” Hafley said.

The former NFL assistant said that when he was with the Cleveland Browns, they would bus to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. Same thing when he was the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State: The Buckeyes would bus to Ann Arbor to play Michigan. Rivalry game with a bus ride.

It’s a similar story here, except, like the two aforementioned rivalries, things haven’t been close of late. In fact, the only thing close about BC and UMass has been their physical proximity.

The Eagles have won 10 straight games against the Minutemen. In six meetings since 2004, BC has averaged 34.8 points per game versus UMass, piling up a whopping 55 in 2018.