BC’s Tight Ends Had Breakout Game at Clemson

Ahead of the season, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said that BC would probably throw to its tight ends more than any other team in the country. That’s what the Eagles did last year.

Future third-round NFL Draft selection Hunter Long gobbled up targets week after week and led all players at the position in receptions with a whopping 57.

But, through four games, BC’s tight ends, Trae Barry and Joey Luchetti, had only 184 receiving yards between the two of them.

At Clemson, however, they weren’t too far from matching that mark.

“We knew we were going to have an advantage in the tight end position against some of their linebackers and their safeties,” quarterback Dennis Grosel said. “They were great all night.”

Barry and Luchetti combined for 140 receiving yards and nine catches, two of which fueled BC’s touchdown drive at the start of the second half. Following a near pick, Grosel hit Barry for a gain of 33 yards. The next play, he went to his other tight end, Luchetti, who corralled Grosel’s pass and turned upfield down the left sideline for 39 yards. Shortly after, Pat Garwo III punched the ball in for six, helping the Eagles tie the game at 13-13.