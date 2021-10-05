BC’s Tight Ends Had Breakout Game at Clemson
Ahead of the season, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said that BC would probably throw to its tight ends more than any other team in the country. That’s what the Eagles did last year.
Future third-round NFL Draft selection Hunter Long gobbled up targets week after week and led all players at the position in receptions with a whopping 57.
But, through four games, BC’s tight ends, Trae Barry and Joey Luchetti, had only 184 receiving yards between the two of them.
At Clemson, however, they weren’t too far from matching that mark.
“We knew we were going to have an advantage in the tight end position against some of their linebackers and their safeties,” quarterback Dennis Grosel said. “They were great all night.”
Barry and Luchetti combined for 140 receiving yards and nine catches, two of which fueled BC’s touchdown drive at the start of the second half. Following a near pick, Grosel hit Barry for a gain of 33 yards. The next play, he went to his other tight end, Luchetti, who corralled Grosel’s pass and turned upfield down the left sideline for 39 yards. Shortly after, Pat Garwo III punched the ball in for six, helping the Eagles tie the game at 13-13.
Barry ended up with seven receptions for 82 yards. He made two catches in the fourth quarter, notably a 13-yard grab by the sideline that put BC at Clemson’s 11-yard line with just over a minute left in regulation.
“With the combination, we certainly like throwing to the tight ends,” Hafley said Sunday. “But, in our game plan, there's certain plays where you're trying to get the tight end the ball, but a lot of things just go through a progression. So if the tight ends come open, we throw 'em the ball.”Grosel explained that “very rarely” are Barry or Luchetti his primary read since they are “inside and attached.”
“So it’s a result of getting through progressions,” Grosel said. “Getting off my first, second and third guys and getting to the tight ends in that situation. But they’re really sure-handed in the checkdown area and really sure-handed just anywhere on the field.
Luchetti had a drop against Colgate and almost another at UMass, but he has settled down and, against Clemon, he registered a Pro Football Focus receiving grade of 84.8. Barry is second on the team in receiving, as the Jacksonville State grad transfer has piled up 14 catches for 241 receiving yards and two scores so far this fall.
They’re often on the field together because BC has frequently been lining up in 12-personnel.
And they add to what is undeniably the deepest Eagles receiving corps in recent memory.