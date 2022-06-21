BC's Coaches Drove Montrell Wade's Decision
Boston College has recruited Texas and other parts of the country with increasing success under Jeff Hafley, and Tyler, Tex., wide receiver Montrell Wade is the program's latest recruiting victory,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news