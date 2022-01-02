BC Returns to Action With Embarrassing Defeat to UNC

A masked TJ Bickerstaff went up for a reverse layup, and the ball clanked off the rim. Boston College got a second chance at the basket, but Makai Ashton-Langford’s 3-pointer bounced off the backboard without grazing iron.

After a 20-day COVID-19 pause, the Eagles, who hadn’t played since their “buy game” loss to Albany, were anemic on offense Sunday against North Carolina. In the first half, they were on track to set new single-game program lows for fewest points scored and fewest field goals made in Conte Forum.

BC shook off some rust in the second period. It was far too little, far too late, though.

UNC, which led, 49-20, at intermission, coasted to the finish line with four 17-plus-point scorers and left Chestnut Hill with a dominant 91-65 victory.

