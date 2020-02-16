BC re-offers one of Connecticut's top prospects
The previous coaching staff at Boston College offered Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive tackle Tristan Bounds a good long while ago.When Jeff Hafley took the BC job and put his sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news