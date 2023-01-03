CHESTNUT HILL - On a raw and damp third night of 2023, the temperature was raised inside Conte Forum on Tuesday.

Not literally, but with rival Notre Dame visiting for the first home game of the New Year and BC looking to bounce back from a New Year’s Eve day loss at Syracuse, the intensity was high early.

BC got some big buckets down the stretch - particularly from Jaeden Zackery - and made enough stops to earn a big 70-63 win in the latest installment of The Holy War on the hardwood.

The Eagles are now 8-7 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. Perhaps most importantly, they now have momentum heading into a huge showdown with No. 16 Duke at home on Saturday afternoon (1 P.M.).

“I just thank god that we - for whatever reason - get up for this game,” head coach Earl Grant said when asked about some pretty wild games against Notre Dame since he’s been here. “Just really happy, you know, it’s a good rivalry. Our fans and Notre Dame fans have been enjoying this game for years. Just happy I get to coach in it and I’m glad our players were inspired to play the game and we found a way to win.

"Very blessed and fortunate that we can win a game like that as we continue to work on this journey so that we can get the program to where we want to get it.”

Seemingly the entire first half and the majority of the game, BC felt like they would draw even at some point with Notre Dame, but the Eagles were never tied and never led in the first 20 minutes, trailing 38-34 at the break.

The Fighting Irish jumped out to a 10-3 lead before CJ Penha had a baseline layup off a nice feed from Quinten Post, playing in just his second game. Just before the first media timeout, Post hit a turnaround to cut it to 13-9. With 11:28 left in the first, DeMarr Langford Jr. hit a three to cut the deficit to 19-17.

A mini Notre Dame run eventually pushed the lead back up to 25-17 before back-to-back buckets for Langford Jr. (4 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds) cut it to 25-21. A runner from Zackery (18 points) with 6:02 to go made it 25-23. Moments later, another layup down low from Post (10 points in the first half) cut it to 27-26, but Notre Dame had another small run in them to soon make it 34-30 and then 38-32. As the buzzer sounded for the first half, Mason Madsen hit a jump shot to cut it to four before the teams headed to the locker room.

“Grant comes in every half and tells us what we can do better on offense and defense, especially on defense,” said Langford Jr. “They were on pace at the half for 76, 80 points? So, there was definitely an emphasis on guarding shooters, rebounding, make sure they had one shot and pushing the ball in transition.”

Two Notre Dame three pointers and a couple BC misses to open the second half quickly out the Eagles in a 44-34 hole. Makai Ashton-Langford finally got BC in the board four minutes in to cut it to 44-36. The Irish went a bit cold and a layup from Devin McGlockton cut it to 44-38 before the first media timeout of the half. Aston-Langford hit another jumper to make it 44-38 and BC got to within 45-40, but several missed layups and questionable non-foul calls down low hindered the Eagles from getting into any kind of rhythm.

Despite going over four minutes without a bucket, a three pointer from Zackery cut it to 47-43, but the Irish immediately answered with a three of their own to push it back to 50-43 with 9:44 left. Prince Aligbe (15 points, 7 rebounds) had a put-back rebound and a layup on back-to-back possessions with under eight minutes left to cut the ND lead to 52-49, forcing the Irish to call a timeout.

A baseline layup from Zackery with 5:49 left in the game tied it up at 52-52, drawing the Eagles even for the first time all night. One of two free throws on the next possession gave BC its first lead at 53-52, but another small Notre Dame run quickly put the Irish back up 59-53.

Two Aligbe free throws cut it to 59-55 with 3:46 left. After two Notre Dame missed free throws, Zackery completed an and-one with the free throw to make it a 59-58 game. The Irish immediately answered with a bucket, but so did BC to keep it a one-point game with two minutes to play. After a huge block by Post, BC got a jumper from Madsen with 1:31 left to put the Eagles up 62-61. Zackery continued to play like a man possessed, driving and scoring after another timeout and putting BC up 64-61. After another Irish miss the ball went out of bounds and Post began screaming at mid court to fire up the crowd.

Two free throws from Langford Jr. made it 66-61 with 33.6 on the clock. Another brick, rebound for BC and two Aligbe free throws pushed it to 68-61 in the final 20 seconds. Notre Dame had a late bucket on a put-back with less than five seconds to go, but one final Ashton-Langford layup at the buzzer off a long inbounds pass sealed the deal.

“I knew I was a lot stronger than a lot of them on that team,” said Zackery. “So, I knew if I got downhill like I’m able to I’d be able to finish at the rim.”

The most encouraging thing about a win like this for BC is that it could have been anyone offensively. With a young team still learning how to win and who can be a “go-to” guy down the stretch, the Eagles’ ability to spread the wealth in clutch moments could be a huge part of their success moving forward.

“It’s very relieving,” added Langford Jr. “Coming from last year, there was a couple people we looked too, but this year, you can look to anybody. It was very stressful last year at times, but fun when you did it. There was very little chance you’d get it done (last year) and it was hard to do.

“We’ve got a lot of pieces offensively and defensively that we definitely look to down the stretch.”



