BC Outworked on Senior Day Against Clemson
James Karnik made all but one of his six shots and was a perfect 7-of-7 at the free throw line. Brevin Galloway sank a trio of 3-pointers and added a pair of steals. Makai Ashton-Langford finished in double figures for the 19th time this season.
The three of them—all in their final year—were a combined 14-of-32 from the floor on Senior Day against Clemson Saturday afternoon. The rest of the Eagles were 7-of-26.
BC’s offense, which had really come on in the last week and a half, fell flat versus the Tigers, who simply played harder than Earl Grant’s team.
“They beat us to some balls,” Grant said. “Some loose balls, some offensive rebounds that were crucial—kicked out for threes or stick backs. So all the little details, all the little tough, extra-effort plays I thought they had the edge on us today.”
Clemson posted a plus-10 advantage on the glass, recorded 15 second-chance points and used a matchup zone that gave BC fits in the second half. The Eagles clawed back within six points late, but Grant’s old boss, Brad Brownell, got the win as Clemson held on for the 70-60 victory.
Each of the Eagles’ previous three games, they came out and threw the first punch. That streak ended this weekend. BC (11-17, 6-12 ACC), looking to win three league games in a row for the first time since 2014-15, started 1-of-4 from the field and got down, 7-0.
The Clemson (14-15, 6-12) run was made up of a Ben Middlebrooks spin move and hook as well as a pair of jumpers from Nick Honor and Chase Hunter, the latter of whom finished with a game-high 23 points. The Tigers were missing leading scorer PJ Hall, but they found enough offense, in part thanks to 24 free throws.
BC erased the early deficit, though, stringing together an 11-2 surge that saw Ashton-Langford score a blowby layup, Karnik cash in on a dribble-drive dish from Galloway and Zackery knock down a 3-pointer.
The teams traded buckets the rest of the half. Galloway started to feel it with a couple of triples midway through the opening frame. But Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes got even hotter. The junior netted three 3-pointers in the span of 3:14.
“One of our keys was, we wanted to make sure Dawes didn't get any open threes,” Grant said. “We kind of lost him early. ... He had like two or three open threes and made ’em all.”
Middlebrooks was aggressive down low. He rounded out the day with eight points and nine rebounds. Of those nine rebounds, four came on the offensive glass. It was his physicality that drew Quinten Post’s second foul, sitting the 7-footer for a good portion of the first half.
Post followed up his efficient 18-point outing at North Carolina State with just 18 minutes of action against Clemson, during which he logged two points on 1-of-5 shooting.
The Tigers took a 28-25 lead into the break. It didn’t take long for the Eagles to snatch it back in the second half, however. A Karnik and-one and a Zackery 3-pointer did the trick.
Except, that’s when the Eagles went cold. Colder than the Boston air during the storm that dumped six-plus inches of snow around campus the day before.
BC missed 12 consecutive shots. And it couldn’t buy a basket, not even when Zackery had a coast-to-coast layup attempt off a block. Or when DeMarr Langford Jr. corralled a loose ball and fired a pass upcourt to an open Post for a transition layup.
Grant said the Eagles’ “offensive maturity wasn’t where it needed to be” during the scoring drought, which lasted six minutes and 18 seconds.
“We took some shots in the first half of the shot clock where you can probe it a little bit more and get a better shot,” Grant said. “You can go from good to great. You can go from OK to good. I thought we turned down those opportunities to do that.”
BC finally got on the board again with a pair of Langford free throws, but it wasn’t for another two and a half minutes that the Eagles would make a field goal. At that point, they were down, 51-37—the 14-point lead was Clemson’s largest of the game.
The Tigers were piloted by Hunter in the second half. The sophomore guard had 17 points in the period. And he ended up help sealing the deal at the charity stripe.
But, first, BC chipped away at the hole that it had dug for itself. The Eagles quickly cut the Clemson lead to seven with a Zackery 3-pointer—his third and final of the day—and two big baskets from Galloway, the first of which came off his own steal, and the second of which was a 3-pointer in front of the BC bench and his mom.
Hunter answered with a 3-pointer of his own to restore the Tigers’ 10-point lead. BC’s next best shot was when Karnik drilled a pair of free throws, and Langford stole the ensuing Clemson inbound pass. He netted a quick layup to make it a 59-53 game.
Right after that, Ashton-Langford blocked a David Collins shot that hit off Collins and went out of bounds. It was the first of two BC opportunities to make it a two-possession game. The Eagles failed both times. And although they got back within six points once more, it was too little, too late.
It was a game where Clemson got “all the long bounces” on BC’s court.
Still, Grant maintained perspective postgame. It’s something he’s done all season. Through the downs as well as the ups.
He discussed the impact of Galloway, a College of Charleston grad transfer who he’s known for a dozen years and has been playing this season “on a leg and a half,” in addition to the effect of Karnik and Ashton-Langford.
“They'll always be my guys,” Grant said. “I'm just hoping that we can help them finish strong coming down the stretch. That we can keep trying to move this program forward a little bit while they're still here.”
That’s what Grant’s goal has been this season.
Move BC a little bit forward. Even through losses like Saturday’s.