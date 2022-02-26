BC Outworked on Senior Day Against Clemson

James Karnik made all but one of his six shots and was a perfect 7-of-7 at the free throw line. Brevin Galloway sank a trio of 3-pointers and added a pair of steals. Makai Ashton-Langford finished in double figures for the 19th time this season. The three of them—all in their final year—were a combined 14-of-32 from the floor on Senior Day against Clemson Saturday afternoon. The rest of the Eagles were 7-of-26. BC’s offense, which had really come on in the last week and a half, fell flat versus the Tigers, who simply played harder than Earl Grant’s team. “They beat us to some balls,” Grant said. “Some loose balls, some offensive rebounds that were crucial—kicked out for threes or stick backs. So all the little details, all the little tough, extra-effort plays I thought they had the edge on us today.” Clemson posted a plus-10 advantage on the glass, recorded 15 second-chance points and used a matchup zone that gave BC fits in the second half. The Eagles clawed back within six points late, but Grant’s old boss, Brad Brownell, got the win as Clemson held on for the 70-60 victory.

Each of the Eagles’ previous three games, they came out and threw the first punch. That streak ended this weekend. BC (11-17, 6-12 ACC), looking to win three league games in a row for the first time since 2014-15, started 1-of-4 from the field and got down, 7-0. The Clemson (14-15, 6-12) run was made up of a Ben Middlebrooks spin move and hook as well as a pair of jumpers from Nick Honor and Chase Hunter, the latter of whom finished with a game-high 23 points. The Tigers were missing leading scorer PJ Hall, but they found enough offense, in part thanks to 24 free throws. BC erased the early deficit, though, stringing together an 11-2 surge that saw Ashton-Langford score a blowby layup, Karnik cash in on a dribble-drive dish from Galloway and Zackery knock down a 3-pointer.

The teams traded buckets the rest of the half. Galloway started to feel it with a couple of triples midway through the opening frame. But Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes got even hotter. The junior netted three 3-pointers in the span of 3:14. “One of our keys was, we wanted to make sure Dawes didn't get any open threes,” Grant said. “We kind of lost him early. ... He had like two or three open threes and made ’em all.” Middlebrooks was aggressive down low. He rounded out the day with eight points and nine rebounds. Of those nine rebounds, four came on the offensive glass. It was his physicality that drew Quinten Post’s second foul, sitting the 7-footer for a good portion of the first half. Post followed up his efficient 18-point outing at North Carolina State with just 18 minutes of action against Clemson, during which he logged two points on 1-of-5 shooting. The Tigers took a 28-25 lead into the break. It didn’t take long for the Eagles to snatch it back in the second half, however. A Karnik and-one and a Zackery 3-pointer did the trick. Except, that’s when the Eagles went cold. Colder than the Boston air during the storm that dumped six-plus inches of snow around campus the day before. BC missed 12 consecutive shots. And it couldn’t buy a basket, not even when Zackery had a coast-to-coast layup attempt off a block. Or when DeMarr Langford Jr. corralled a loose ball and fired a pass upcourt to an open Post for a transition layup.

