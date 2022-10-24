With a road trip to UConn on tap, the spread is in Boston College's favor for the first time since its Week 3 home game against Maine, which the Eagles—at the time, 32.5-point favorites—actually failed to cover.

BC is 1-6 against the spread this season. The Eagles ended up only beating Maine by 21 points, 38-17.

This time around, according to Action Network, BC (2-5, 1-4 ACC) is an 8.5-point favorites against UConn (3-5), which is coming off a bye.

Action Network has the over/under set at 44.5 points and the BC moneyline at -335.

UConn has already won three games in the first year of the Jim Mora era, despite losing its Week 1 starting quarterback and a handful of running backs, among other players, to injury. Still, those three wins have come against Connecticut State, Fresno State and FIU.

Earlier this year, Mora's Huskies played three consecutive AP top-25 teams—Syracuse, Michigan and North Carolina State—and they lost by a combined score of 148-24.

BC leads the all-time series, 12-0-2. UConn has never beaten the Eagles on the gridiron, although the programs have tied twice: first in 1908, next in 1910 (both were scoreless games).

The last time they met was in Fenway Park in 2017. AJ Dillon rumbled for 200 yards and two scores, and Jon Hilliman added 107 yards and two more touchdowns as the Eagles blew out the Huskies, 39-16. The year before that, BC shut out UConn, 30-0, in Alumni Stadium. BC hasn't played in East Hartford since 2003.

The Eagles are coming off a 43-15 loss to now-No. 10 Wake Forest.