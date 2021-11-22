BC Opens as 5-Point Underdog to Wake Forest

Wake Forest just lost its second game in three weeks—a blowout defeat at Clemson—and dropped eight spots in the AP Top 25. But the now-No. 21 Demon Deacons are still five-point favorites at Boston College this week, according to Action Network.

BC is 6-5 against the spread (ATS) this season. Meanwhile, Wake Forest is 5-6 ATS.

The over/under is set at 64.5 points. Keep in mind, the Demon Deacons have allowed 40-plus points each of the last three weeks.

It’s a must-win for Wake Forest, which started the season 8-0 and cracked the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history. With a victory Saturday at BC, the Demon Deacons will clinch the Atlantic Division title and get their first shot at a conference championship since 2006.

But a loss opens the door for North Carolina State and Clemson. N.C. State gets in with a win and a Wake Forest defeat. Clemson gets in if both Wake Forest and N.C. State fall this weekend.

BC leads the all-time series against Wake Forest, 14-11-2.

The road team has won each of the teams’ last six meetings, though. They last met in 2019 when Wake Forest, then 4-0, escaped Alumni Stadium with a 27-24 win.