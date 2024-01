Boston College will be spending at least part of its Labor Day weekend in Tallahassee, Florida.



The ACC is slowly dropping its schedule this week and the first bit of a reveal took place on Monday with a Week 1 schedule drop.



BC gets the prime time Monday night game at No. 7 Florida State on September 2nd, a massive showcase opportunity right out of the gate.



There was some thought that FSU wouldn't be getting that Monday night slot given how much they don't want to be part of the ACC, and everything that's come with that whole fiasco, but instead of being punished, the NCAA handed them the reward of that spot.



After nearly beating the Seminoles at home last year and coming off its Fenway Bowl win, it'll be a chance for the Eagles to immediately show that momentum can carry over and perhaps most importantly, it'll be a very early chance for Thomas Castellanos to show he belongs in the elite conversation in 2024 as he gets all eyes on him that night.



BC also could catch a bit of a break with FSU playing in Ireland nine days prior during a Week 0 contest with Georgia Tech.



Here's the full Week 1 ACC schedule release.