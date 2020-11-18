EagleAction - BC one of several P5's targeting Maryland DE Anthony Little

2022 standout Anthony Little plays a premium position as a prospect capable of putting his hand in the dirt and rushing the passer.

Three Power 5 programs, including Boston College, have already extended scholarship offers. With a year that’s seen the camp circuit nearly wiped out and the spring evaluation nixed, among other factors, Little (and many others) have seen the negative effects on the recruiting process. That includes an inability to hit the road to see any of his potential suitors.

“I don’t know, it’s been going slow because of the COVID,” Little told EagleAction.com. “I haven’t been visiting any schools.”

The Fort Washington (Maryland) National Christian Academy standout will see his junior season come in the form of a spring campaign after the 2020 regular season was postponed.

The three-star defender has continued working out on his own in preparation.

“I’ve just been working out, running, doing practice, lifting still.”

Which three schools have extended offers so far?

“Penn State, Pitt, and Boston College,” Little listed.

BC intrigues Little, but he admitted he still has much to learn. In contact for the Eagles is area recruiter Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.

“It’s really hard to decide what I like because I haven’t visited yet,” Little explained. “The coach from BC, Coach Rahim, it’s kind of hard to build a bond because it’s over the phone, but we’ve just been talking.”

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has an idea of what he hopes to find at the next level.

Said Little: “I want to know where the athletes stay, the equipment, how big the campus is, and just want to see if it’s a fit for me.”

What have programs seen in Little’s skill set that’s prompted the early impressive offer list?

“I think I’m a finesse type player,” he said. “I use my speed, I dip, I bend around the corner pretty good.”