Five full days in between games can feel like a lifetime in college basketball.

After the emotional upset of UVA last Wednesday, BC got its first taste of game action since then on Tuesday night when they visited Wake Forest for another “where do we stand?” litmus test. It was more than a taste though, as BC seemingly skipped the end of the regular season and immediately jumped into the madness of March.

Makai Ashton-Langford hit an off balance layup with two seconds left and the Eagles stunned the Demon Deacons at home 71-69.Boston College (15-15, 9-10 ACC) used a 20-2 run at one point in the second half to build a 15-point lead, but had to survive a furious Wake Forest comeback for another electrifying win. Quinten Post - who wasn’t sure he was even going to play two days ago due to a severe illness - led the way with 19 points and three rebounds off the bench. Jaeden Zackery had 18 and Ashton-Langford added 13. Tyree Appleby (23 points) led Wake.

“Every night it’s a battle in this league,” said head coach Earl Grant. “We just try to concern ourself with how we try to play. We’ve got certain standards we try to live by every day. We don’t really get caught up in the opponent. All of the opponents are good. So, if we can stick to our standards and really be true to what we’re trying to do, that’s all that matters.”

Despite being listed as a starter, Post began the game in a black warm up shirt on the bench. The decision from Grant ultimately helped put BC in a big 12-2 hole five minutes in. Post finally checked in after the first media timeout and Zackery hit two free throws. After two Wake free throws, Post had an immediate impact, grabbing an easy layup. A steal and fast break Zackery layup quickly made it 13-8. CJ Penha added a wide open dunk to cut it to three, forcing a quick Wake timeout.

“He didn’t practice the last two days, we had two or three guys sniffling, so in my heart, I just said we’re going to use who we’ve got,” Grant said when asked how worried he was about not having Post. “He (Post) did a little bit yesterday in practice and said coach, I’m going to try and go. So, brought him off the bench, he got in the game and started sweating and felt pretty good. Going into it, we thought we might not have him and were just going to try and use what we had. Really fortunate he was out there because he did a lot of great things. We needed him today.”

“That was the QP Flu Game,” Ashton-Langford added with a laugh.

Wake went cold while buckets from Penha and Post helped cut it to 15-14 as the teams entered another TV timeout just under the 11-minute mark. With 7:58 to go, BC earned at least three different attempts with hustle on the offensive glass until a Zackery three pointer tied things up at 17-17. Wake responded with a three, but Zackery came right back with a tough finish inside. The Eagles grabbed their first lead of the game moments later on a Madsen corner three, going up 22-20.A deep three ball allowed Wake to reclaim a 25-24 lead with 4:19 left in the first. Wake couldn’t take advantage of back-to-back missed BC layups on consecutive possessions and eventually, two free throws from Zackery with 2:26 to go made it 26-26. BC allowed a late run thanks to some poor decision making and a lack of execution (sound familiar?), allowing the Demon Deacons to take a 32-26 lead into the half. The Eagles shot 36% in the first 20 minutes (10-28) while Wake wasn’t much better, going 11-28 (39%).

“We hadn’t played in seven days, we had to get back into a game rhythm,” Grant said of the slow start in the first half.

Wake pushed its lead to 40-31 early in the second half, but Makai Ashton-Langford - who was quiet in the first half - completed a three-point-play to cut it to six again four minutes in. Another and-one for Ashton-Langford a minute later cut it to one. Three pointers by Penha and Mason Madsen soon put BC up 44-40 with 13:30 to go, extending a 13-0 run over a 3:07 span and forcing a Demon Deacons timeout.

A Post hook down low soon gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the game at 49-42 and extended the run to 18-2. Immediately out of a timeout a Zackery jumper made it 20-2 and gave BC a nine-point lead. The Eagles made it double digits for the first time when Zackery buried a three, pushing it to 54-43 with just over 10 minutes to play.

BC rushed a few possessions and allowed a 6-0 run as Wake cut it to 58-49. Playing on senior night and with the crowd getting back into it, the Demon Deacons continued to hang around and made it a 60-54 game. Grant called a timeout and seconds later, Post was fouled hitting a layup but couldn’t convert the free throw, keeping the lead at eight. Back-to-back BC turnovers - despite forcing another shot clock violation on D - soon allowed Wake to cut it to four before a massive Ashton-Langford three made it 65-58, but Wake responded with a three almost immediately, bringing it back to four with 3:24 left.

Post hit a runner in the lane but was called for an offensive foul and Wake took advantage with a backdoor alley-oop, cutting it to two. A big dish from Post found TJ Bickerstaff down low for a huge response layup with under two minutes to play.

Zackery missed a three with 1:18 left, but Devin McGlockton came up with a massive offensive rebound. Wake came up with a steal though and buried a corner three to make it a 67-66 game, forcing Grant to call his final timeout with 45.5 to go. Post hit a jumper with 26 seconds left as the shot clock expired, but Appleby tied it with a three-point-play.

Ashton-Langford almost traveled on BC’s ensuing possession, but found a way to lay it high off the glass in traffic with just 2.2 left on the clock. Zackery picked off the final Wake inbounds pass and the Eagles began blowing kisses and waving goodbye to the fans, coming home with all the momentum in the world heading into the regular season finale on Saturday afternoon.

“This was my senior night too, my senior night away, last road game, so this was definitely a big one for us as well,” Ashton-Langford said. “We couldn’t call a timeout. Coach had just called out a play because we didn’t know what was going to happen. It was really for me to get downhill and find the open guy. I had pump faked, got him up in the air and just stepped through. I got a pretty good touch around the rim, so I just lobbed it up, hit the glass just right and it dropped in.”

There was one big part of the story that Langford forgot when describing the last shot though.

“There’s one other thing he’s forgetting,” Post quickly chimed in. “I’m not going to call anybody out, but one of us forgot the play. So, it was kind of a broken play. Give credit to Kai’ to improvise and get us that bucket.”

Grant later explained it was McGlockton who was a bit confused on the play, but chalked it up to his positional movement throughout the season.

All year long, Grant has preached having his team ready for March. Right now, they might be that proverbial “nobody wants to play them,” squad when the ACC convenes in Greensboro next week.