It’s probably not hyperbole to call Saturday afternoon’s game for BC a must-win game if they have ANY intention on making a run late in the year before the ACC tournament.

The Eagles have lost four straight games since beating Notre Dame in a thriller at Conte Forum on January 3rd. BC beat the Fighting Irish 70-63 that day for a second straight home win. Since then, the Eagles lost to Duke at hie by 1, then got beat by Miami, Wake Forest and UNC.

Sitting at 8-11 and on the road for a rematch against Notre Dame (9-10), the Eagles desperately need to gain some momentum back and today is probably the perfect time to do it. Louisville comes to town for a 9 P.M. tip on Wednesday and then BC travels to No. 10 Virginia and then hosts No. 19 Clemson.

Here are a few things that worked in the last meeting against ND that BC will need to replicate if they’re going to grab a much-needed road win.-Get to the line and make your free throws! BC shot 19 times from the line back on January 3rd and probably got lucky since they only hit 12 of them. The Eagles need to bring that same mindset of attacking the paint and taking the freebies.

-Rebound, rebound, rebound. BC absolutely dominated the glass at home when these two first met, with the Eagles hauling down 41 rebounds to ND’s 28. Need to have the same thing today if they’re going to get the W.

-Move the ball. BC had 17 team assists to ND’s 10 on the 3rd. The Eagles have shown an ability to really get the ball moving on a string at times, but when they don’t they’re usually in danger of getting blown out when teams go on runs off of bad turnovers. Hold onto the ball and find the open shot.

-Let Quinten Post eat down low. Post played 25 minutes in the first meeting, but should see more today as he continues to now start and get into full playing shape. Post had a very respectable performance against dominant UNC big man Armando Bacot when the Eagles played the Tar Heels, so today should be a much, much easier time for Post to do his thing inside the paint. Post had seven points and 10 rebounds against ND the first time, I’d honestly expect 14-20 and at least 10-12 out of him on Saturday.

-Lastly, handle the environment. ND most certainly isn’t UNC or Duke in terms of crowd noise, but this is going to be a desperate ND team too as they’re sort of in the same boat as BC when it comes to needing a momentum boost.