EagleAction.com

On Nov. 19 and 21, Boston College will travel to Fort Myers, Fla. for two high-level games to close out the early-season tournament. BC and Wyoming serve as the nightcap on the Monday, Nov. 19 doubleheader. The Eagles and Cowboys will tip at 9 p.m. ET and the game will air live nationally on FS1. BC will face either Loyola Chicago - a 2018 Final Four participant - or Richmond on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

The 2018-19 regular season begins with a trio of home games at the Silvio O. Conte Forum. BC takes on Milwaukee on Nov. 6 before beginning play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off with a pair of home contests - versus St. Francis Brooklyn on Sunday, Nov. 11 and IUPUI on Wednesday, Nov. 14 - before heading to Southwest Florida.

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- Boston College has released its 2018-19 men's basketball non-conference schedule, highlighted by 13 non-conference games, an appearance in the inaugural Fort Myers Tipoff, and the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Boston College hosts Minnesota on Monday, Nov. 26 in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Eagles and Golden Gophers open up the 14-game showcase between the two conferences. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will combine to televise the entire event, now in its 20th year. Tip times and network assignments will be announced at a later date.

After closing out the November calendar with a home tilt against Sacred Heart on Thursday, Nov. 29, Boston College hosts long-time local rival Providence on Tuesday, Dec. 4. The Friars are BC's most-common opponent and this season's matchup will be the 113th all-time between the two programs. The two teams have played in the non-conference in each of the last 12 seasons, with each program winning six of those games.

The Eagles will play their first true road game of the 2018-19 campaign, heading to Texas A&M on Saturday, Dec. 8. The Aggies advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, falling to eventual Final Four participant Michigan. The game is the first in a home/home series between the two schools.

BC hosts a pair of home contests - on Tuesday, Dec. 12 against Columbia and Sunday, Dec. 16 versus Fairfield - before heading to Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 22 to take on DePaul. The game is the first in a two-year series with the Blue Demons.

On Monday, Dec. 31, the Eagles close out the 2018 calendar year - and the non-conference slate - when they host Hartford. Individual and full season tickets are on sale now for the non-conference slate by visiting BCEagles.com.