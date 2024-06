Another one.



The BC staff got some more good news on Father's Day as Zacari Thomas committed to the Eagles.



Thomas is a 3-star LB recruit listed at 6'2" 215lbs. from Jones County High School in Georgia and is just the latest in a now growing list of commits from the 'hot bed' area of football that have decided to come Northeast and be apart of the new era.



Thomas had offers from BC, Liberty, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Cincy, Kansas, Toledo, Costal Carolina, Marshall, Georgia Southern and Western Kentucky.