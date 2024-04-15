The good news kept rolling in for BC on Monday night with another commitment.



2025 DB/ATH Tyree (TJ) Green announced his commitment to the Eagles.



Green is listed at 5'11," 180lbs and he was a priority for BC. The Eagles had him here during the weekend for the spring game and were the first school to give him a P4 offer.



A few weeks ago, Green set the school (Reynoldsburg, OH) 100m record, running a 10.71. He's played some receiver and returned kicks in high school too. He's long and can cover ground quickly. The length is something that BC has lacked in recent years outside.



Green also had offers from Tulane, Wyoming, UMass, Akron, Kent State, Lafayette, Eastern Kentucky, Ohio, Miami (OH), Toledo, Akron and Youngstown.