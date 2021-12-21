BC in COVID-19 Protocol, Will Forfeit Wake Forest Game

Boston College men’s basketball is now the fourth ACC team in COVID-19 protocol and won’t play at Wake Forest Wednesday night.

Under current ACC policy, the game will go down as a BC forfeit. That puts the Eagles at 6-6 (1-1 ACC) and the Demon Deacons at 12-1 (2-0).

It’s important to note, though, that forfeits are not recognized officially by the NCAA selection committee.

The other three ACC teams on COVID-19 pause are Louisville, Syracuse and Florida State.

More than 50 games have been either canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 in the first six weeks of the 2021-22 season, according to CBS Sports. The annual Kentucky-Louisville game was axed this week. It’s the first time the rivals won’t play each other since 1981-82. Seton Hall had its second straight Big East game canceled, this time because of COVID-19 complications within the Pirates’ program.

It’s a mess that’s been exacerbated by the emergence of the virus’s newest variant, Omicron.

Last year, BC had its fair share of COVID-19 issues. The Eagles had a cluster of five postponements, stretching from late January to early February. Then they played just three games before a positive test paused all program activity again, not to mention that, around the same time, guard Wynston Tabbs—then the team’s second-leading scorer—was suspended for the rest of the year because he violated university COVID-19 policies.

BC hasn’t played since Dec. 13, when it dropped a “buy game” to a 2-7 Albany team. The Eagles’ next game on their schedule is slated for Dec. 29, a home contest versus FSU.