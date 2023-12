The good news for those worried about the size of BC's 2024 recruiting class continued on Monday.



After landing a commitment earlier in the day from Senegal native Pape Abdoulaye Sy, BC got good news in the evening around 6:30 as Jadon Lafontant - a Greenwich, CT native from the Brunswick School - flipped his commitment from Kentucky to BC as Justin reported was most likely happening earlier in the day.



At 6'4, 315 lbs., he immediately adds more size and depth to the class and more importantly, to the guys up front. Lafontant had a ton of offers from FCS schools and pretty big FBS programs including Duke, Maryland, Illinois, Syracuse, Pitt and Vanderbilt.



"After evaluating the recent changes at the University of Kentucky as well as talking to my coaches and family, I have made the difficult decision to flip my commitment to Boston College!! Go Eagles!!" Lafontant wrote.



There's still a lot more work to do for BC when it comes to portal hunting this year, but so far, Hafley has made good on his word that he was going to make this 2024 class bigger and people just needed to be patient.