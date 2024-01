As chaos struck the college football world late Wednesday evening, BC got some more good news.



Alabama's Nick Saban retired and about two minutes later, New Jersey running back/free safety James Magerko announced his commitment to BC.



"Excited to announce my commitment to to Boston College!" he wrote. "I'm grateful for the opportunity! Thank you to my family, coaches and teammates who helped me get to where I am today."



Hafley gets another Jersey guy. Magerko was named two-time All County and All Conference First Team. He's listed at 6'1" 190lbs. On defense he had 103 tackles, four fumble recoveries and a pick this past season. On offense, he had 416 rushing yards, five TD's, 148 receiving yards and a touchdown while playing for Rampo High School in Franklin Lakes, NJ.