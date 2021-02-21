BC first to offer Maryland lineman Tamarus Walker
Penn State was the first school to communicate interest in Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh offensive guard prospect Tamarus Walker.But Boston College was the first program to offer the 6'4, 305-pound C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news