BC first P5 offer for speedster Jordan Anthony
Wide receiver Jordan Anthony of Tylertown, Miss., is not exactly an unknown on the recruiting scene but he's just starting to get his name out there. Before this week the 5'11, 156-pound offensive ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news