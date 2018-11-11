Late in the second half of a close game, Steffon Mitchell found himself in the unusual position of begging the refs to call a foul on him.

The alternative, of course, was much worse for Boston College. The whistle sent star point guard Ky Bowman, who also contested the shot in question, to the bench with four fouls. Without their leading scorer on the floor, the Eagles coughed up the lead. So Bowman subbed himself back in, immediately grabbing Jordan Chatman's missed free throw and laying it up to give BC a 64-63 lead with three minutes remaining.

Bowman ended up fouling out with 20 seconds left, but not before icing the game with a pair of clutch free throws to secure the Eagles' 74-69 win at Conte Forum on Sunday afternoon. The junior finished with a game-high 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block to help BC (2-0) pull away from the Terriers (1-1) in the second half.

In the first game of the Fort Meyers Tip-Off, a sloppy start yielded an early lead for visiting St. Francis. Jalen Jordan had the hot hand from deep, hitting a trio of 3-pointers after the third media timeout to put the Terriers up by five. As Jordan settled into a rhythm, though, so did Bowman. He closed the half with a nine-point run of his own, finishing a layup through contact, drilling a 3-pointer, and beating the buzzer with a step-back triple to tie the game at 33-33 heading into the locker room.

Like the season opener, the Eagles came out with a different energy in the second half, starting 7-of-9 shooting from the field as they built a lead over St. Francis. But once the backup frontcourt entered the game and the Terriers found their 3-point stroke again, they went on an 11-0 run to regain the lead.

With two minutes to play, Mitchell saw a cross-court pass coming and elevated to intercept it, sparking a fastbreak that culminated in a Bowman layup on the other end. Defensively, BC's defense also buckled down in the final minutes, forcing three turnovers that fueled a 6-0 run.

Yes, it's early, but the fact the Eagles even had to sweat at all is probably not a great sign. They shot 5-for-20 from beyond the arc for the second-straight game, and again raised questions about their perimeter defense with 12 treys allowed. Mitchell impressed with BC's highest plus-minus (+11), but backups Jairus Hamilton (-5) and JC Reyes (-5) left something to be desired in their limited action.

Chatman hasn't found his 3-point stroke yet, again shooting 1-for-4 from downtown, but the sharpshooter still contributed 18 points thanks to nine made free throws. After a few missed layups early, Tabbs settled down and dropped a cool 15 points as he continues to learn how to play along side Bowman in the backcourt. Nik Popovic posted another solid performance with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Both he and Mitchell also had 10 boards.